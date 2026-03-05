Nothing's fashion-forward reveal adds Phone (4a) Pro to burgeoning line-up

Quick Summary Nothing's Central Saint Martins College of Art reveal event gave us the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, in addition to base Phone (4a) and more affordable Headphone (a) model. The Phone (4a) Pro, which updates the previous Phone (3a) Pro, brings a focus on enhanced photography in the range, while borrowing from the brand's flagship Glyph Matrix display.

Far from calling it quits for 2026 – despite confirming there'll be no new flagship Nothing Phone this year – Nothing has revealed its latest take on its best budget phone: the Phone (4a) Pro.

At a live-streamed event, which took place at Central Saint Martins – a world-famous College of Art and Fashion, in London's Kings Cross – the brand was doubling down on its fashion-forward approach as a point of difference.

With the Phone (4a) already revealed in a variety of colours – the pink and blue variants shown off at Mobile World Congress 2026, just days before – it's now confirmed that the (4a) Pro will also be available in the pink finish.

A key part of the Pro's design is the Glyph Matrix, visible to the top right corner when facing the rear panel, which is a major feature of the flagship Nothing Phone 3.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

While the (4a) Pro's version uses fewer lights than the flagship's version, it's more than 50% larger and is 100% brighter this time around.

Clearly the Phone (4a) Pro closes the gap between the brand's flagship offering and its more affordable handset. This event also revealed the Headphone (a), a lower-spec revision of the original Headphone (1) – at half the price.

A major area of the Pro handset is also its enhanced cameras offering. There's a periscope camera on board, at 3.5x zoom, providing the most zoom you'll get from a Nothing handset. Digital zoom goes up to a supposed 140x, if you really want to push it.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other specs include an impressive 5400mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4s processor, with 8GB RAM minimum, and a new tougher aluminium frame as part of the design.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will go on sale 27 March, with pre-orders to open on 13 March. It will be available in Pink, Silver or Black variants, with pricing starting from £499 / $599 / €479.