Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: all the Galaxy S26 news as it happens

While later than last year's Unpacked, the stage is once again set for one of the biggest launches in the tech calendar – the new Samsung Galaxy S series reveal.

The next Galaxy Unpacked reveal is upon us for the Galaxy S26 series – and T3's tech editor, Mike Lowe, is on the ground at the event to report all the latest and greatest news, with support from the team in UK.

Samsung's first Unpacked of 2026 runs from 18:00 GMT (10:00 PDT, 13:00 EDT) today – Wednesday 25 February. You can watch along live, via the embedded YouTube video below, or in the run-up and aftermath of the event itself, you can glean all of the biggest takeaways posted on this very page.

Galaxy Unpacked February 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

In this live blog, we'll be highlighting all of the most important news related to the new handsets – and any related Samsung products and services, should there be any surprises!

So stay tuned – this is the place to catch all your Galaxy S26 news, opinions, previews and breakdowns. Take it from me: there's going to be a lot to take in from this year's event.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Key headlines