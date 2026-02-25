Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: all the Galaxy S26 news as it happens
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series will be revealed today – and we're reporting live from the Unpacked event in San Francisco
Rik Henderson
While later than last year's Unpacked, the stage is once again set for one of the biggest launches in the tech calendar – the new Samsung Galaxy S series reveal.
The next Galaxy Unpacked reveal is upon us for the Galaxy S26 series – and T3's tech editor, Mike Lowe, is on the ground at the event to report all the latest and greatest news, with support from the team in UK.
Samsung's first Unpacked of 2026 runs from 18:00 GMT (10:00 PDT, 13:00 EDT) today – Wednesday 25 February. You can watch along live, via the embedded YouTube video below, or in the run-up and aftermath of the event itself, you can glean all of the biggest takeaways posted on this very page.
In this live blog, we'll be highlighting all of the most important news related to the new handsets – and any related Samsung products and services, should there be any surprises!
So stay tuned – this is the place to catch all your Galaxy S26 news, opinions, previews and breakdowns. Take it from me: there's going to be a lot to take in from this year's event.
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Key headlines
- There's an amazing money-back deal on Samsung Galaxy S26 already
- Here's why you'll be saying "Hey, Plex!" with the new Galaxy S26 series
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra buyer posts video of headline new feature
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera and battery specs revealed
LIVE: Latest Updates
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra on sale already
Perhaps the biggest surprise we've had in the build up to Unpacked was when YouTuber Sahil Karoul revealed that he'd managed to buy a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in Dubai long before it's expected to be in stores.
This was accompanied by a flurry of pics and videos showing the likes of the new Privacy Display and other key hardware additions.
Samsung will undoubtedly be fuming, as this is arguably the biggest leak we've seen over the years, and especially so as it seems to have some from one of its own retail outlets.
Hello from London and Bath!
Hi all, it's T3's news editor Rik Henderson here and while Mike will be reporting live from San Francisco later today (and through the event), I will be on hand in the UK – along with other members of the T3 team – to bring you up to date with everything ahead of Unpacked.
That includes some of the juiciest rumours and what you should expect to see. There have also been plenty of sightings of the Samsung Galaxy S26 phone family over the last few weeks, so we'll give you a glimpse along the way.
So come back often as we detail everything Samsung throughout the day.
Hello from San Francisco!
Good morning from me here, so good evening to you there (or maybe it's the afternoon?)! Wherever you're at in the world, welcome to Galaxy Unpacked 2026.
T3's tech editor, Mike, here to kick things off – live from San Francisco. Similar to last year's event – which was down the road in San Jose – this is the launch location for the next Galaxy flagship handsets.
I'm fighting the jet lag once more to bring you all the latest Galaxy S26 goodies from the ground – before, during and after the Unpacked event.
So strap in for live commentary, teases, leaks, opinions, and plenty more besides.
