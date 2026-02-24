Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera and battery specs revealed – leaked marketing leaves no stone unturned

Quick Summary Another major leak gives us huge insight into the new Samsung Galaxy S26 devices. This one comes from a well-regarded leaker.

It's Samsung Galaxy S26 week, people, and in a little over 24 hours, were going to know everything there is to know about the new Android phone range. But fear not – if you're the kind of person who need the information right now, we've just seen a huge leak which gives us everything in advance.

The information comes courtesy of renowned Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, who has shared a few images on Twitter. Those are marketing materials a Spanish language source, though we can gleam a lot of the intended messaging.

First up, let's talk cameras. The rear of the device is shown with the usual four sensor array, complete with a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 200MP complete with a 2x 'optical quality zoom', a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP 3x optical zoom.

Then there's the battery. That's a 5,000mAh unit, which is said to offer 31 hours of video playback time, and can recharge from 0-75% in just 30 minutes. That comes courtesy of the new 60W charging on the model.

Ice notes that these figures come from testing in Samsung's controlled environment and that things can change in real-world scenarios. Even so, that's a marked improvement in an area which has plagued the brand for the better part of a decade.

Time is the best judge. pic.twitter.com/v9FgRhVsJiFebruary 21, 2026

All in all, it sounds like a fair upgrade over previous generations. It's not exactly a groundbreaking update, but those are becoming rarer, with the brand opting to make incremental changes over a longer period of time.

Of course, these leaks don't tell us anything about changes to the software on those devices. Given the more modest changes listed for the physical devices, I'd expect those to be more emphatic.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, there's no way to know for sure until the new products are showcased at the brand's event. That's taking place tomorrow evening, so we don't have long to wait.