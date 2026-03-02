Live
MWC 2026 LIVE: The latest phone and devices news from Nothing, Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Honor and more
T3 is at Mobile World Congress this week – here's all the latest
It's that time of year again when mobile phone companies head to Barcelona to show their new devices for the first half of 2026. Mobile World Congress 2026 has opened its doors and we've already been treated to some major launches.
The world's biggest phone show is running from 2 to 5 March and T3 is there now to check out the best and hottest products. That includes new handsets, concepts and even a robot helper or two.
So, we'll be reporting live throughout in this round-up of all the latest news and announcements. Come back often to find out what's new and why you should care.
MWC 2026: the biggest news so far...
We'll be posting regular updates on the most exciting tech and goings-on during MWC 2026, which you can find out by scrolling down.
Here are some of the big stories we've also posted on T3 so far:
- Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra announced with enhanced Leica camera tech
- Honor's crazy Robot Phone will be available to buy this year
- Lenovo's folding gaming handheld could take the battle to Steam Deck
- Qualcomm outlines plans for 6G mobile connectivity already
- Honor Magic V6 could be the Samsung beater the foldable world needs
Now that's what I call a camera phone
The Vivo X300 Ultra has been unveiled at MWC and promises to go further with phone photography than rival flagships from the likes of Samsung and Apple.
That's because, as well as a 200-megapixel sensor, when it fully launches later this year, there'll be pro-grade camera accessories available too – including a full camera rig.
We should hear more about the new phone in the coming months.
Lenovo wants Wall-E to watch you work
Whether it's CES, IFA or, in this case, MWC, Lenovo loves to debut a concept device. And this time it's something that's 90% cute and useful, 10% creepy.
The Lenovo AI Workmate Concept is an AI-powered, motorised robot arm that sits on your desktop and helps with everyday work tasks.
It is packed with sensors and can project interactive notifications and tools onto your desk. It also has a boggly pair of eyes to give it some character.
There's no word yet on whether the Workmate might become a consumer product (or how much it might cost) but it takes the Amazon Echo idea several steps further into science fiction.
New Nothing Phone (4a) colour revealed
It's hardly a secret, but Nothing has shown a new colour for its forthcoming mid-range phone due to launch later this week.
We've previously seen a pink version of the Nothing Phone (4a), which was officially revealed last week, but the blue model is new – and we spotted it on Nothing's stand at MWC.
Few other official details have been revealed so far, although leaks suggest the phone will start at €349 (likely £349 in the UK). It is said to be coming with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor inside. We also expect to see a Pro model launch on 5 March, but there hasn't been a peek of that yet.
Hello from MWC 2026
After a weekend of press conferences, Mobile World Congress 2026 is fully underway. The doors have opened at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona and T3 is on the ground to report live on the biggest phone launches.
I'm news editor Rik Henderson and I'll be kicking us off shortly with some pictures and device details you won't want to miss.
Make sure you check back here shortly.
