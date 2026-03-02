Live

MWC 2026 LIVE: The latest phone and devices news from Nothing, Motorola, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Honor and more

T3 is at Mobile World Congress this week – here's all the latest

in News

It's that time of year again when mobile phone companies head to Barcelona to show their new devices for the first half of 2026. Mobile World Congress 2026 has opened its doors and we've already been treated to some major launches.

The world's biggest phone show is running from 2 to 5 March and T3 is there now to check out the best and hottest products. That includes new handsets, concepts and even a robot helper or two.

MWC 2026: the biggest news so far...

We'll be posting regular updates on the most exciting tech and goings-on during MWC 2026, which you can find out by scrolling down.

Here are some of the big stories we've also posted on T3 so far:

LIVE: Latest Updates

Now that's what I call a camera phone

Vivo X300 Ultra

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X300 Ultra has been unveiled at MWC and promises to go further with phone photography than rival flagships from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

That's because, as well as a 200-megapixel sensor, when it fully launches later this year, there'll be pro-grade camera accessories available too – including a full camera rig.

We should hear more about the new phone in the coming months.

Lenovo wants Wall-E to watch you work

Lenovo AI Workmate Concept shown at MWC 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Whether it's CES, IFA or, in this case, MWC, Lenovo loves to debut a concept device. And this time it's something that's 90% cute and useful, 10% creepy.

The Lenovo AI Workmate Concept is an AI-powered, motorised robot arm that sits on your desktop and helps with everyday work tasks.

It is packed with sensors and can project interactive notifications and tools onto your desk. It also has a boggly pair of eyes to give it some character.

There's no word yet on whether the Workmate might become a consumer product (or how much it might cost) but it takes the Amazon Echo idea several steps further into science fiction.

New Nothing Phone (4a) colour revealed

Nothing Phone (4a) on MWC 2026 stand &amp;ndash; in blue, pink and white

(Image credit: Mat Gallagher / Future)

It's hardly a secret, but Nothing has shown a new colour for its forthcoming mid-range phone due to launch later this week.

We've previously seen a pink version of the Nothing Phone (4a), which was officially revealed last week, but the blue model is new – and we spotted it on Nothing's stand at MWC.

Few other official details have been revealed so far, although leaks suggest the phone will start at €349 (likely £349 in the UK). It is said to be coming with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor inside. We also expect to see a Pro model launch on 5 March, but there hasn't been a peek of that yet.

Hello from MWC 2026

MWC sign outside Fia Gran Via in Barcelona (March 2026)

(Image credit: Future)

After a weekend of press conferences, Mobile World Congress 2026 is fully underway. The doors have opened at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona and T3 is on the ground to report live on the biggest phone launches.

I'm news editor Rik Henderson and I'll be kicking us off shortly with some pictures and device details you won't want to miss.

Make sure you check back here shortly.

