Motorola Razr Fold fully revealed – these could be the specs to kill off the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Quick Summary Motorola has revealed the full specifications for the Razr Fold, a new folding phone to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The specifications closely match the Moto Signature, while it's priced competitively against Samsung's phone.

Motorola has confirmed the full specs for the Razr Fold, it's new foldable that joins the clamshell-type folding phone it has offered since 2020. The Razr Fold was first shown off at CES 2026 – where we spent some time with it – but now the full specifications for the device have been revealed.

Previously, all we knew about the phone was that it would offer an 8.1-inch folding internal display, with a 6.6-inch external display.

Beyond that, a camera system comprised of three 50-megapixel cameras was known, but that was it – nothing else was confirmed, so it was difficult to compare it to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

That’s now been rectified, with Motorola furnishing us with all the details about this new device. First of all, let's talk about positioning: the Moto Razr will open up for pre-orders at £1.799.99 / €1999.99 on 13 April.

This price puts it directly into contention with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the Razr Fold will come with double the storage at 512GB, so it's starting in a strong position.

Powering the Razr Fold is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 hardware, this is the step-down kit from the 8 Gen 5 Elite found in the best flagship phones, but it still packs in plenty of power.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Speaking of which, the 6,000mAh battery is colossal – although not quite as capacious as the Honor Magic V6 – but revealed within 24 hours of each other. It's supported by 80W wired charging, which again leaves Samsung in the dust.

With those displays running up to 6000 nits brightness, the Razr Fold certainly has plenty to get excited about. It will offer IP49 protection, which means it can withstand water, but it's not the top level of protection against dust. It's also compatible with Motorola's Pen Ultra (sold separately) for those who want to draw on the large display.

Moving to the camera and the arrangement of sensors matches the Motorola Signature. As I've previously reviewed that phone, I can confirm it's a good allrounder when it comes to camera performance. Motorola says it has the highest score on DXO Mark for folding phones, although we'll be sure to test that with our own test.

Breaking down the details, there's a Sony Lytia 828 main camera, a Sony Lytia 600 telephoto offering 3x optical and 100x digital zoom, with AI assistance to clean up long range photos – but like all such systems, it's best to use it with caution. Finally, there's the ultrawide.

You get seven years of software support with this phone, which comes with Android 16, and you can expect a whole host of Moto AI features to round out the package. The new folding phone measures 9.89mm closed and 4.55mm open and weighs 243g.

We'll bring you more on the Moto Razr Fold closer to availability.