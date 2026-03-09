Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film is in cinemas soon – but watch lovers may find another star on show

Quick Summary In his latest film, Ryan Gosling has a companion which may steal the show for watch lovers. Project Hail Mary sees him as a science teacher on a mission, wearing the perfect watch for the job.

If you're a fan of sci-fi films like Interstellar, you'll probably also find you're a fan of the new Ryan Gosling flick. Project Hail Mary premieres this week, with the film set to arrive in cinemas later this month.

That follows Gosling as a science teacher, who wakes up with no recollection of why he's on a spaceship, lightyears from home. The plot unfolds as his memory returns – but there's something else which will catch the attention of watch lovers.

That's because Gosling's character frequently makes use of his smartwatch throughout the film, when it comes to analysing data or making decisions. And thanks to the man's affiliation with TAG Heuer, the piece in question is the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5.

The model looks its usual fetching self in the film, complete with a titanium case and a vibrant red rubber strap. Fans of the brand will be all too familiar with the model, which remains as one of the most luxurious options in the smartwatch space.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The film portrays time as a kind of double-edged sword, acting as both an ally and an adversary when confronted with the endless solitary confinement of space. Still, if you need a companion to help navigate time in that scenario, you could do a whole lot worse than a TAG Heuer.

As mentioned, Gosling has been an ambassador of the brand since 2021, though his connection seems to go beyond just wearing the watches for photoshoots and catwalk appearances. As we can see here, when the right character calls, this is a partnership which can transcend the fourth wall.

Those looking to mimic the look from the film will need to shell out £2,050 (approx. €2,370 / US$2,750 / AU$3,900). That's no small change, though if you're looking for one of the most stylish smartwatches out there, you can't do much better than this.