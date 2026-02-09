New Citizen watches are designed to celebrate the blood moon and a lunar eclipse

Quick Summary Citizen has unveiled a new pair of watches in its Attesa collection. These celebrate the red blood moon associated with the upcoming lunar eclipse in Japan.

Fans of Citizen watches will want to keep their eyes peeled this year. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the now legendary Eco-Drive movement, and it's unlikely that any watch brand would be able to let an occasion like that slide without marking it in some way.

While not directly linked to the birthday in question, the brand has unveiled a new pair of watches today. Those are crafted to celebrate an upcoming total lunar eclipse, which is set to hit Japan at 8:04pm on March 3, 2026.

The eclipse isn't the only phenomenon these watches celebrate, either. The red blood moon is also seen during these events, and forms the basis of the colour chosen for the pieces.

The first model is powered by an Eco-Drive caliber, which also integrates Atomic timekeeping for exceptional accuracy. That powers the watch, along with a moonphase indicator, a perpetual calendar, a day-date complication and a world timer.

You'll also enjoy water resistance up to 100m, courtesy of the 41mm case crafted from Super Titanium.

(Image credit: Citizen)

The second model is more costly and sits inside of a larger 44mm Super Titanium case. Still, that extra heft doesn't go to waste, as the model packs in a whole host of functionality.

You'll find a world timer here, too, though there are a couple of additional cities included here. There's also a 1/20th of a second chronograph, which is capable of measuring up to 24 hours. You'll get an alarm function, and a perpetual calendar to boot, and the same 100m of water resistance is on offer.

Priced at £995 (approx. €1,150 / US$1,360 / AU$1,920) for the 41mm model, and £1,595 (approx. €1,850 / US$2,200 / AU$3,075) for the larger model, these certainly aren't the most affordable models in the brand's catalogue. Still, with this level of functionality, they'd have no business being.

Each of the models is also limited – 2,200 for the 41mm model and 1,800 for the 44mm one – which should only add to its appeal. Personally, my favourite is the 41mm – it's smaller, simpler and packs in a fantastic moonphase indicator, all for under £1,000.