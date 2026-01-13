OMEGA reinvents the Speedmaster Moonwatch with ‘reverse’ black and white dial

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has debuted two new Speedmaster Moonwatch timepieces. Available in stainless steel or 18K Moonshine Gold, the new watches have ‘reverse dials’, featuring black as the main dial colour and white for the subdials.

OMEGA is kicking off 2026 in style with two new versions of its Speedmaster Moonwatch. Based on its iconic design, OMEGA has reinvented the dial with a ‘reverse’ black and white look, and is inspired by the 4th generation of the Speedmaster that was worn on the moon!

Arguably OMEGA’s most recognisable design, the two new versions of the Speedmaster Moonwatch have done something the brand hasn’t explored much before. The chronograph subdials are typically displayed in black or darker colours, and while there are some white versions, the white counters have always matched a white dial.

Now, the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch has inverted or reversed the double-plated dial. The top plate of the dial is black while the base layer for the subdials are displayed in white. For both versions, the main minute track and bezel tachymeter are also white, while the minute tracks and details on the subdials are in black.

The new OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch is available in two different versions. The first is crafted from stainless steel, including the bracelet, case, crown and chronograph pushers. The hour, minute and seconds hands, and hour markers are rhodium-plated and have white Super-LumiNova accents for better visibility.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

The second version comes in 18K Moonshine Gold , a bright yellow gold material and colour. Similar to the steel-on-steel model, the MoonShine Gold is displayed on the case, bracelet, crown, pushers, hands and hour markers.

Both watches measure 42mm and are powered by the OMEGA CoAxial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 movement. It powers the three chronograph subdials – small seconds, 30-minute and 12-hour recorders – and gives the watch a 50 hour power reserve.

The OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch is finished with a polished-brushed bracelet in the corresponding steel or 18K Moonshine Gold colours. Available now , the steel-on-steel version of the OMEGA Speedmaster Moonwatch is priced at £8,700 / $10,400, while the 18K Moonshine Gold is more expensive at £41,300 / $49,300.