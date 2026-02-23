New Hermès Cape Cod watch reinvents a classic in a shockingly small size

QUICK SUMMARY Hermès has launched new editions of its iconic Cape Cod watch. Now in a much smaller size, the new Hermès Cape Cod timepieces are available in multiple colours and materials, including yellow gold and steel.

Luxury fashion house Hermès has debuted seven new versions of its iconic Cape Cod watch – and now, it’s smaller than ever! Designed for teeny tiny wrists, the Hermès Cape Cod timepieces have been crafted from steel and yellow gold materials, and pays homage to the original from the 90s.

The Hermès Cape Cod first debuted back in 1991 and became instantly recognisable with its ‘square within a rectangle’ outline. The new editions of the Hermès Cape Cod still keep that same shape and style with the rectangular case and strap, and square dial, but it’s now been reimagined in a much smaller size.

Typically measuring 41mm, the new Hermès Cape Cod watch measures 27 x 20mm, so it’s vastly smaller than its predecessor. As you might expect, the shrinking has caused the watch to lose some features, like the date window at three o’clock, but it makes up for it with its numerous colourways and fun numerals.

(Image credit: Hermès)

The smaller 'mini' format further accentuates the curves and colour of the Hermès Cape Cod, including the link clasp-like shape of the case. It has a smaller crown, and simple hour and minute hands, with 12, 3, 6 and 9 hours which have a subtle cartoon-like effect.

There are seven options of the new Hermès Cape Cod available. The stainless steel case has argenté, étoupe or ardoise dials – brown, purple and silver – and one special edition has diamonds set into the bezel. Similarly, there’s a yellow gold doré dial with or without diamonds in the bezel, and a Rouge H hue dial option.

All watches are finished with a calfskin or goatskin strap that match the colour of their corresponding dials. They’re powered by a Swiss quartz movement and are water resistant to 3 bar.

Prices vary depending on the style of the Hermès Cape Cod you pick, and is available to buy from select Hermès stores.