New Hermès Cape Cod watch reinvents a classic in a shockingly small size
Hermès shrinks its iconic ‘square within a rectangle’ Cape Cod timepiece
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
Hermès has launched new editions of its iconic Cape Cod watch.
Now in a much smaller size, the new Hermès Cape Cod timepieces are available in multiple colours and materials, including yellow gold and steel.
Luxury fashion house Hermès has debuted seven new versions of its iconic Cape Cod watch – and now, it’s smaller than ever! Designed for teeny tiny wrists, the Hermès Cape Cod timepieces have been crafted from steel and yellow gold materials, and pays homage to the original from the 90s.
The Hermès Cape Cod first debuted back in 1991 and became instantly recognisable with its ‘square within a rectangle’ outline. The new editions of the Hermès Cape Cod still keep that same shape and style with the rectangular case and strap, and square dial, but it’s now been reimagined in a much smaller size.
Typically measuring 41mm, the new Hermès Cape Cod watch measures 27 x 20mm, so it’s vastly smaller than its predecessor. As you might expect, the shrinking has caused the watch to lose some features, like the date window at three o’clock, but it makes up for it with its numerous colourways and fun numerals.
The smaller 'mini' format further accentuates the curves and colour of the Hermès Cape Cod, including the link clasp-like shape of the case. It has a smaller crown, and simple hour and minute hands, with 12, 3, 6 and 9 hours which have a subtle cartoon-like effect.
There are seven options of the new Hermès Cape Cod available. The stainless steel case has argenté, étoupe or ardoise dials – brown, purple and silver – and one special edition has diamonds set into the bezel. Similarly, there’s a yellow gold doré dial with or without diamonds in the bezel, and a Rouge H hue dial option.
All watches are finished with a calfskin or goatskin strap that match the colour of their corresponding dials. They’re powered by a Swiss quartz movement and are water resistant to 3 bar.
Prices vary depending on the style of the Hermès Cape Cod you pick, and is available to buy from select Hermès stores.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.