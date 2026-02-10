Tiffany & Co is showing off its watchmaking prowess once again – this one feels more like the jewellery brand you know and love

Quick Summary Tiffany & Co just launched a new watch which celebrates some of its most iconic jewellery. The Enamel watch also packs on hundreds of diamonds for a delightfully ostentatious finish.

Back at LVMH Watch Week, Tiffany & Co unveiled a stunning chronograph, which was seen as a marker of the brand's horological prowess. While that piece was all about timeless design and a nod to traditional watch appearance, its latest watch should be a little more familiar for those who know Tiffany for its jewellery.

The Tiffany & Co Enamel Watch is a majestic expression of exotic materials and techniques. Inspired by the legendary Croisillon bangles produced by the brand under the design eye of Jean Schlumberger back in the 1960s, these watches offer style in spades.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Set into a 36mm case crafted from either 18k yellow or 18k white gold, these pieces should sit nicely on a wide range of wrist sizes. The dial consists of a diamond-encrusted disc, with an outer ring which is enameled in either white or Tiffany Blue.

That ring also features cross-stitches and straight stitches in 18k yellow gold, which act as hour markers. The case and strap buckles are also set with diamonds for an eye-catching design, and you'll get either a Tiffany Blue or white alligator leather strap, depending on which of the models you opt for.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

There are a total of 613 diamonds across the piece as a whole, with a total weight of over four carats. It's a perfect example of the crossover between luxurious jewellery and watchmaking, and the pieces do look fantastic.

Either option is powered by a "high-precision Swiss-made quartz movement". There's no word on exactly which movement that is, though, so we can't offer any more insight there.

There's also no word on pricing, though I can't imagine it'll be anything short of eye-watering. In reality, it would have no business being – we're talking about a watch with more diamonds than a rapper's necklace, high-precision enameling and bags of vintage Tiffany character. That's always going to come at a cost – it's part of the charm!