MeisterSinger’s new limited edition watch is reviving my favourite jumping hour complication

QUICK SUMMARY MeisterSinger has launched the Panthero Jumping Hour watch as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. Available in black or white, the Panthero Jumping Hour features a jumping hour window, a minute ring and guilloche details.

MeisterSinger is celebrating 25 years of independent watch manufacturing with a new Panthero Jumping Hour timepiece. The limited edition watch is available in two colourways, and it’s bringing back my favourite watch complication.

Jumping hour watches look like they might be this year’s latest watch trend, and I for one am excited about it. For those new to the concept, a jumping hour is where the hour snaps instantly to the next rather than using a hand. It feels vintage and classic, and for 2026, we’re seeing a revival of jumping hour complications.

The Panthero Jumping Hour is available in two dial colours – black and white. Both watches have a 40.5mm case crafted from stainless steel and have an ultra-thin bezel with an oversized spiral crown. The front and caseback of the watch is covered by domed sapphire crystal glass, one of MeisterSinger’s signature features.

(Image credit: MeisterSinger)

The lacquered gloss dials show off the jumping hour and a minute ring. The jumping hour sits at 12 o’clock and has a rounded window with bold numerals inside. It sits just inside the minute ring which is made from metallic anthracite which gives a silver contrast against the black and white guilloche backgrounds.

A metallic hand points to the minutes as they tick by. Directly down from the jumping hour window is a swirling sun – the MeisterSinger logo – which turns with each passing second to give the watch extra movement. For the black edition of the Panthero Jumping Hour, the hand and sun are in white, while the white version has the reverse.

Powered by the MS-JH-01 movement, the movement itself is based on the Sellita SW300. The movement can be seen through the caseback, and the watches are finished with a black calfskin strap or white crocodile-embossed strap.

(Image credit: MeisterSinger)

It’s exciting to see this type of complication being brought back – in fact, it was one of our watch trend predictions for 2026 . I love the way the jumping hour is presented in this watch, and the black and white colours make it look even more vintage.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MeisterSinger Panthero Jumping Hour watches are expected to retail for €6,990 in March.