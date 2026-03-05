Bremont’s new pilot watch is in collaboration with an unlikely furry friend

QUICK SUMMARY Bremont has debuted a new pilot watch in partnership with Felix the Cat. The Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ measures 42mm and features a black and yellow dial with Felix the Cat stealing the number six.

We’re only a few months in 2026 but Bremont just launched my favourite watch collaboration of the year so far, and it’s with an unlikely furry friend. In partnership with Universal Products & Experiences, its latest pilot watch features Felix the Cat on the dial and caseback – yes, really.

Did you know Felix the Cat has a long history within the world of aviation? I didn’t either, but it turns out the character is featured on the insignia of the US Navy’s VFA-31 fighter squadron, also known as the ‘Tomcatters’. Bremont also has a strong aviation heritage, so while the collaboration might sound strange, the two brands teaming up actually makes a lot of sense.

The result of the partnership is the Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ watch. The design is based on the Altitude MB Meteor pilot watch which is engineered to withstand flight procedures, including ‘Martin-Baker’ aircraft ejection seats.

Measuring 42mm, the Bremont Altitude MB Meteor ‘Felix the Cat’ is made from Grade 2 titanium and has a three-part Trip-Tick case with PVD titanium knurled barrels which also features on the two crowns at the right side of the case. The bottom right crown adjusts the bidirectional rotating inner bezel.

The black dial features white hour markers and numerals which are filled with Super-LumiNova for visibility in dark conditions. There’s a date window at three o'clock and the minute track around the edge is shown in bright yellow for some extra colour.

But my favourite feature on the dial is Felix the Cat who’s outlined in yellow and is playfully stealing the number six. The hour and minute hands have subtle curves, while the seconds hand has Bremont’s looped ‘ejection’ pull handle at the tip which is displayed in red, black and yellow.

Other Felix the Cat elements can be seen via the open caseback. Overlapping the movement is the cartoon face of Felix the Cat and its logo. The watch is powered by the BB14-AH movement which has a gunmetal grey finish with Geneva Stripes. It also gives it 68 hours of power, and the movement itself is suspended with a rubber mount to minimise shocks.

