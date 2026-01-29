New Christopher Ward GMT is more like a Rolex than anything it has done before

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has unveiled its latest GMT watch. The C60 Clipper GMT is made in collaboration with Pan Am.

When you think of the Rolex GMT-Master II, many of us will think of the so-called Pepsi variant. Complete with its red and blue colourway, the GMT watch was made in collaboration with Pan Am Airways in the 1950s, designed to assist pilots who were travelling between multiple time zones.

Now, some 70 years later, Christopher Ward has taken that torch, with the introduction of the C60 Clipper GMT. Also produced as a limited edition collaboration with Pan Am, the model is arguably more like a Rolex than anything it has done before.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Sitting within a 42mm stainless steel case, the model makes use of a Sellita SW330-2 movement to keep things ticking. That means you can expect 56 hours of power reserve when fully wound, and a 4Hz beat rate for smooth operation.

The dial is an off-white, eggshell hue, which looks really retro when paired with the yellow-toned hour markers. The rehaut around the outside of that is crafted in the brand's iconic red and blue signature colours.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

That's surrounded by an aluminium bezel in a matching blue hue, which features the airport codes of different key locations around the world. That includes some specific to both Christopher Ward and Pan Am – Dallas is used for -6, which was a popular Pan Am location and that of the first Christopher Ward showroom in the USA, while Key West is used for -5 to denote the location of the brand's first ever flight in 1927.

That bezel also turns this model into a worldtimer of sorts. Simply match the bezel notch up with the time at GMT+0, and you'll have access to the local times around the world.

Priced at £1,450 / €1,895 / US$1,995 (approx. AU$2,850) and limited to just 707 pieces worldwide, this is sure to be one of those models which earns a cult status in the burgeoning history of Christopher Ward.