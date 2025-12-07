3 best watch boxes for all budgets – tested and hand-picked by T3's watch expert

If you've got a few different watches to kickstart your collection, chances are you want somewhere to store them. Some will opt for a watch winder or a watch roll, but if you've got a slightly bigger suite of watches to store, you might need a watch box.

Choosing the right one for you can be an absolute minefield, though, with options from as little as £20 and a seemingly endless top-end budget. Having had a brief flit with the uber-budget end myself, I sought out better models at a range of different price points, to see exactly what is best for you.

Here, I've rounded up my three favourites, which sit across a fairly wide price range, meaning there should be something for everyone.

1. Rapport London Heritage 10-watch box – Macassar

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Up first is the most costly model on the list. Rapport London's Heritage 10-watch box is a simply beautiful thing, crafted with either Macassar or Burr Walnut on the outer edge.

Shop Rapport London on Mr Porter

That's creates a really timeless appearance, which would be right at home in a luxurious office or a neo-classical study. Inside, the case is lined with suede, which continues the luxurious feeling, and also hides one of the best features of this box.

Each of the cushions for watches is sheathed by a harder outer shell. That gives you two different sizes to accommodate different strap lengths and types, and is perfect for those with smaller wrists, who can often be left unstuck by chunky cushions. If other brands could learn from this, that'd be super.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £995, this one is unquestionably expensive, but it's a superb luxury pick.

2. Wolf British Racing 15-watch box

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

If you're aware of the watch storage industry in any capacity, you'll be aware of the brand Wolf. I've long been an admirer of its offerings, with winders like the Wolf Cub offering a no-nonsense option which is perfect for most people.

Shop Wolf at Mr Porter

Here, the Wolf British Racing watch box follows a similar theme. There's really nothing to be confused by here – you'll get a neat looking box with slight peak in the top, with three rows of five slim watch cushions inside.

These ones do have a little more give than other Wolf products I've used, which makes them a solid choice for a range of wrist sizes, though the overall footprint is fairly large.

Retailing at £649, this one is certainly not a bad pick, especially if it matches other Wolf gear you own.

3. Rothwell 20-watch box

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Last, but by no means least is the most affordable option on this list. If you've ever been perusing watch storage options on Amazon, you'll likely have come across Rothwell, a brand based out of San Francisco.

Shop Rothwell at Amazon

I took on the biggest box in the brand's collection, which retails for a comparatively measly £135. And honestly, it's really impressive. The fit and finish is decent – not quite as good as the Rapport box, but at around 1/8th of the cost, you shouldn't be expecting that – and it's a marked step up from the dirt cheap, no-name boxes.

For me, this is the best pick for most people out there, as it offers a really brilliant array of features and quality, without busting the bank. If you're looking for an affordable way to store your collection that maintains quality and style, this is the one I'd pick.