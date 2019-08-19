Best watch roll 2019: protect your precious watches with these rolls and cases

If you've taken the leap and purchased a fine watch (such as those found in T3's guide to the best watches for men) the next step is to look after your investment appropriately. We'd suggest you start with some storage, such as one of these watch rolls or travel cases.

These are the best way to protect timepieces from being scratched or broken, and even keep dirt and dust from ruining your shiny watch.

But first, you need to decide exactly what you want from your watch storage.

There are two types of watch roll, simple canvas or leather wraps, or structured hard cases.

The soft rolls are usually made from leather or suede, and will provide organisation, and adequate protection against scratches. They're lightweight and compact as well, so are perfect for travelling, when space is at a premium.

If you're after even more protection, a watch case is more for you. The consequence is that these are more bulky, but we've collected some more compact options here.

So, whether you’re just starting a new watch collection, or are a seasoned watch collector looking for something new to throw in your carry-on – we’re sure you'll find the perfect option in this guide.

The 12 best watch rolls

1. Bamford Watch Department Camouflage-Print Suede Watch Roll A stylish watch roll for traveling from Bamford Reasons to buy + Compact + Lightweight + Camo design Reasons to avoid - No crush protection $230 View at Mr Porter US & CA

We love this stylish watch roll from Bamford Watch Department. The company has made a name for itself in the industry by personalising and customising fine timepieces, so it's a natural transition to move into accessories. This roll is made from thick camo-print suede, and has enough space to fit six pieces.

2. Wolf Howard Line Single Watch Roll A classic leather travel case for a single watch Reasons to buy + Great brand + Quality leather + Howard Stripe pattern inside Reasons to avoid - You may need larger case $70.69 View at Amazon

Wolf may have created the perfect travel accessory with this Howard single watch roll. Crafted in pebble leather, it includes room for one watch, chrome finished hardware with snap closure, and the contemporary Howard Stripe pattern inside. The Howard Collection conveys the consistent quality Wolf is known for, all while incorporating an unconventional & intriguing pattern. The interior Howard Stripe pattern was designed by well-known textile designer, Fiona Howard.

3. Blenheim London Suede Leather Carry Case A simple watch roll, available in different sizes Reasons to buy + Available in different sizes + Great quality + Space for six watches Reasons to avoid - Doesn't offer the most protection $30 View at Amazon

If you're looking for a proper, traditional watch roll, this stylish suede option is the one for you. Obviously, it doesn't offer the most protection, but it's perfect for transporting a few watches around. It's made from genuine suede leather and is hand stitched, with space to hold six watches. There are two other sizes available, space for three watches, and single watch roll. It is the perfect storage solution when travelling.

4. Kingsman + Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll Great for budding watch collectors Reasons to buy + Gold Kingsman logo + Premium leather + Unusual colour Reasons to avoid - No seperation $550 View at Mr Porter US & CA

The ideal solution for storing your watches at home, and occasionally on the go. This Kingsman + Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll securely holds up to four watches, so you can just slot it in your wardrobe, draw or bedside table. The snap closer makes it easy to open and close, but the large size and clunky latch means this isn't ideal for travelling.

5. HKHJ Portable Watch Storage Case This storage case is ideal if you're travelling with a single watch Reasons to buy + Slim design + Lots of padding + Doesn't look like a watch roll Reasons to avoid - Zip could potentially scratch your watch Check Amazon

Made from genuine with a delicate, soft texture, this slim line watch case is perfect if space is at a premium. It measures just 12.5 x 7 x 2 cm. The soft lining protects the dial and strap from scratches, while plenty of padding protects the watch from bumps.

6. Swiss Reimagined The Ultimate Watch Case An affordable single case which offer plenty of protection Reasons to buy + Solid + Lots of style options + Quality materials + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Chunky $79.99 View at Amazon

If you like the look of the Wolf single watch case higher up on this list, but can't quite stretch to its asking price, then this one from Swiss Reimagined is the perfect alternative. It's handcrafted from leather and offers an excellent level of protection for a single watch. The case opens by unhooking the strap, revealing a felt lined cocoon for your watch.

7. Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Watch Case The most stylish way to transport your watches Reasons to buy + Stores six watches + Slimline + Stamped with Tom Ford logo + Pretty affordable, for Tom Ford Reasons to avoid - Prone to getting stolen? $850 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Keeping watches pristine while travelling can be tricky, but Tom Ford's sleek and style case will make the job much easier. It's crafted from robust full-grain leather, it has smooth dividers and elasticated straps to safely store six of your favourite timepieces. It's stamped with the designer's emblem and comes in a smart presentation box.

8. Rapport London Leather Watch Roll Handcrafted in soft navy leather Reasons to buy + Handcrafted + Soft suede lining + Middle compartment can convert to cufflink holder Reasons to avoid - Grey lining could get dirty $360 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Handcrafted from navy leather, Rapport London's watch roll is fully lined in light-grey suede and organised into three sections. Remove the middle compartment to make space for cufflinks when travelling or use it to store a single timepiece.

9. Cheopz Travel Watch Case And affordable hardcase from Cheopz Reasons to buy + Holds watch securely + Practical design + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Not as premium as some on this list $19.99 View at Amazon

We love this no nonsense case from Cheopz, which will keep your watch save and sound for very little money. The hard nylon exterior opens to reveal a soft foam interior with removable cushion. It's not as pretentious as some of the other entries on this list, and is potentially less likely to get stolen.

10. Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll A line leather watch roll made in Italy Reasons to buy + Gold embossed logo + Premium leather + Snap fastening Reasons to avoid - Nothing to separate watches Today's best deals $550 View at Mr Porter US & CA

The Smythson 'Panama' is made in Italy from soft cross-grain calf leather, and will provide protection for your timepiece whether at home or on the move. The suede lining will prevent scratches and scuffs, while the snap fastening will make sure it stays closed. You can pair it with Smythson suitcases and carry-ons for a matching luggage set.

11. Bamford Watch Department Carbon Fibre And Leather Watch Roll IF you're looking for the ultimate protection, look no further than this Carbon Fibre roll Reasons to buy + Carbon fibre + Japanese-engineered + Immensely cool Reasons to avoid - Not necessary for cheaper watches Check Amazon

If you have a Patek Philippe (or similar timepiece) you should demand the ultimate watch protection – this watch roll from Bamford Watch Department. It's made from sleek and strong carbon fibre, contains a removable leather cushion and is lined in spongy neoprene to guard against scuffing. The Japanese-engineered ceramic glide rails ensure it's easy to twist open and access the four watches inside.

12. Hense Handmade Suede Watch Roll Lightweight and super-cheap Reasons to buy + Very compact + Suede + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Maybe too cheap? Today's best deals Check Amazon

The watch roll from Hense is hand-cut and handcrafted from high quality full grain suede leather. It's durable, compact, and lightweight, making it ideal for travel. It can store up to 4 watches, and is closed with a leather cord that keeps your treasured timepieces secure.