Best watch roll 2019: protect your precious watches with these rolls and cases

From handmade suede wraps to carbon fibre cases, these are perfect for use at home or while travelling

If you've taken the leap and purchased a fine watch (such as those found in T3's guide to the best watches for men) the next step is to look after your investment appropriately. We'd suggest you start with some storage, such as one of these watch rolls or travel cases.

These are the best way to protect timepieces from being scratched or broken, and even keep dirt and dust from ruining your shiny watch.

But first, you need to decide exactly what you want from your watch storage.

There are two types of watch roll, simple canvas or leather wraps, or structured hard cases.

The soft rolls are usually made from leather or suede, and will provide organisation, and adequate protection against scratches. They're lightweight and compact as well, so are perfect for travelling, when space is at a premium.

If you're after even more protection, a watch case is more for you. The consequence is that these are more bulky, but we've collected some more compact options here.

So, whether you’re just starting a new watch collection, or are a seasoned watch collector looking for something new to throw in your carry-on – we’re sure you'll find the perfect option in this guide.

The 12 best watch rolls

Best watch roll: Bamford Watch Department Camouflage-Print Suede Watch Roll

1. Bamford Watch Department Camouflage-Print Suede Watch Roll

A stylish watch roll for traveling from Bamford

Reasons to buy
+Compact+Lightweight+Camo design
Reasons to avoid
-No crush protection

We love this stylish watch roll from Bamford Watch Department. The company has made a name for itself in the industry by personalising and customising fine timepieces, so it's a natural transition to move into accessories. This roll is made from thick camo-print suede, and has enough space to fit six pieces.

Best watch roll: Wolf Howard Line Single Watch Roll

2. Wolf Howard Line Single Watch Roll

A classic leather travel case for a single watch

Reasons to buy
+Great brand+Quality leather+Howard Stripe pattern inside
Reasons to avoid
-You may need larger case

Wolf may have created the perfect travel accessory with this Howard single watch roll. Crafted in pebble leather, it includes room for one watch, chrome finished hardware with snap closure, and the contemporary Howard Stripe pattern inside. The Howard Collection conveys the consistent quality Wolf is known for, all while incorporating an unconventional & intriguing pattern. The interior Howard Stripe pattern was designed by well-known textile designer, Fiona Howard.

Best watch roll: Blenheim London Suede Leather Carry Case

3. Blenheim London Suede Leather Carry Case

A simple watch roll, available in different sizes

Reasons to buy
+Available in different sizes+Great quality+Space for six watches
Reasons to avoid
-Doesn't offer the most protection

If you're looking for a proper, traditional watch roll, this stylish suede option is the one for you. Obviously, it doesn't offer the most protection, but it's perfect for transporting a few watches around. It's made from genuine suede leather and is hand stitched, with space to hold six watches. There are two other sizes available, space for three watches, and single watch roll. It is the perfect storage solution when travelling.

Best watch roll: Kingsman + Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll

4. Kingsman + Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll

Great for budding watch collectors

Reasons to buy
+Gold Kingsman logo+Premium leather+Unusual colour
Reasons to avoid
-No seperation

The ideal solution for storing your watches at home, and occasionally on the go. This Kingsman + Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll securely holds up to four watches, so you can just slot it in your wardrobe, draw or bedside table. The snap closer makes it easy to open and close, but the large size and clunky latch means this isn't ideal for travelling.

Best watch roll: HKHJ Portable Watch Storage Case

5. HKHJ Portable Watch Storage Case

This storage case is ideal if you're travelling with a single watch

Reasons to buy
+Slim design+Lots of padding+Doesn't look like a watch roll
Reasons to avoid
-Zip could potentially scratch your watch

Made from genuine with a delicate, soft texture, this slim line watch case is perfect if space is at a premium. It measures just 12.5 x 7 x 2 cm. The soft lining protects the dial and strap from scratches, while plenty of padding protects the watch from bumps. 

Best watch roll: Swiss Reimagined The Ultimate Watch Case

6. Swiss Reimagined The Ultimate Watch Case

An affordable single case which offer plenty of protection

Reasons to buy
+Solid+Lots of style options+Quality materials+Affordable
Reasons to avoid
-Chunky

If you like the look of the Wolf single watch case higher up on this list, but can't quite stretch to its asking price, then this one from Swiss Reimagined is the perfect alternative. It's handcrafted from leather and offers an excellent level of protection for a single watch. The case opens by unhooking the strap, revealing a felt lined cocoon for your watch. 

Best watch roll: Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Watch Case

7. Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Watch Case

The most stylish way to transport your watches

Reasons to buy
+Stores six watches+Slimline+Stamped with Tom Ford logo+Pretty affordable, for Tom Ford
Reasons to avoid
-Prone to getting stolen?

Keeping watches pristine while travelling can be tricky, but Tom Ford's sleek and style case will make the job much easier. It's crafted from robust full-grain leather, it has smooth dividers and elasticated straps to safely store six of your favourite timepieces. It's stamped with the designer's emblem and comes in a smart presentation box.

Best watch roll: Rapport London Leather Watch Roll

8. Rapport London Leather Watch Roll

Handcrafted in soft navy leather

Reasons to buy
+Handcrafted+Soft suede lining+Middle compartment can convert to cufflink holder
Reasons to avoid
-Grey lining could get dirty

Handcrafted from navy leather, Rapport London's watch roll is fully lined in light-grey suede and organised into three sections. Remove the middle compartment to make space for cufflinks when travelling or use it to store a single timepiece.

Best watch roll: Cheopz Travel Watch Case

9. Cheopz Travel Watch Case

And affordable hardcase from Cheopz

Reasons to buy
+Holds watch securely +Practical design+Very affordable
Reasons to avoid
-Not as premium as some on this list

We love this no nonsense case from Cheopz, which will keep your watch save and sound for very little money. The hard nylon exterior opens to reveal a soft foam interior with removable cushion. It's not as pretentious as some of the other entries on this list, and is potentially less likely to get stolen.

Best watch roll: Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll

10. Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Watch Roll

A line leather watch roll made in Italy

Reasons to buy
+Gold embossed logo+Premium leather+Snap fastening
Reasons to avoid
-Nothing to separate watches

The Smythson 'Panama' is made in Italy from soft cross-grain calf leather, and will provide protection for your timepiece whether at home or on the move. The suede lining will prevent scratches and scuffs, while the snap fastening will make sure it stays closed. You can pair it with Smythson suitcases and carry-ons for a matching luggage set.

Best watch roll: Bamford Watch Department Carbon Fibre And Leather Watch Roll

11. Bamford Watch Department Carbon Fibre And Leather Watch Roll

IF you're looking for the ultimate protection, look no further than this Carbon Fibre roll

Reasons to buy
+Carbon fibre+Japanese-engineered +Immensely cool
Reasons to avoid
-Not necessary for cheaper watches

If you have a Patek Philippe (or similar timepiece) you should demand the ultimate watch protection – this watch roll from Bamford Watch Department. It's made from sleek and strong carbon fibre, contains a removable leather cushion and is lined in spongy neoprene to guard against scuffing. The Japanese-engineered ceramic glide rails ensure it's easy to twist open and access the four watches inside.

Best watch roll: Hense Handmade Suede Watch Roll

12. Hense Handmade Suede Watch Roll

Lightweight and super-cheap

Reasons to buy
+Very compact+Suede+Cheap
Reasons to avoid
-Maybe too cheap?

The watch roll from Hense is hand-cut and handcrafted from high quality full grain suede leather. It's durable, compact, and lightweight, making it ideal for travel. It can store up to 4 watches, and is closed with a leather cord that keeps your treasured timepieces secure.

