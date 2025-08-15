Armin Strom’s new watch marks a milestone with rose gold

QUICK SUMMARY Armin Strom has launched the limited edition Mirrored Force Resonance Rose Gold. The watch marks the first time that Armin Strom has used 18K rose gold to craft the case – and it’s limited to just 15 pieces.

Armin Strom has marked a milestone with its new Mirrored Force Resonance Rose Gold. The new rose gold edition of the Mirrored Force Resonance watch marks the first time the brand has crafted the case in 18K rose gold – and it’s the coolest looking watch I’ve seen in a while.

Part of the Resonance collection, the new Mirrored Force Resonance Rose Gold is a combination of black and 18K rose gold. The rose gold alternates between brushed and polished finishes across the 43mm case, but features on the movement and wheels that can be seen on the dial.

The dial is black and off-centre with the main time telling part sitting on the right side. It has a handcrafted sunray guilloche pattern and has rose gold hour markers and hour and minute hands. Twin-seconds dials also overlap the main dial, and feature rose gold hands.

The Armin Strom Mirrored Force Resonance Rose Gold is powered by the Calibre ARF21 which can be seen on the dial, including screws, balance wheels, oscillators and hair spring. A rose gold pusher sits above the crown at the two o’clock position which resets the two seconds counters.

Water resistant to 3 ATM, the Armin Strom Mirrored Force Resonance Rose Gold has an 18K rose gold pin buckle and is finished with a dark grey strap.

Priced at CHF 88,000, the Armin Strom Mirrored Force Resonance Rose Gold is limited to just 15 pieces, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one!