Arnold & Son’s new tourbillon watch is a touching tribute to Cornwall

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son has debuted the platinum edition of its Constant Force Tourbillon 11 watch at Dubai Watch Week. A touching tribute to Cornwall and the brand’s founder, the Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 has a special inscription on the caseback and a solid gold dial.

Arnold & Son has arrived at Dubai Watch Week in style, and with a new watch that makes a touching tribute to its founder and the Cornwall landscape. The new Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 showcases a solid gold dial, a platinum case and a special inscription hidden on the caseback.

Arnold & Son have strong links to Cornwall as it’s the birthplace of the brand’s founder, John Arnold. Despite being new, the Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 holds quite a lot of history, as it’s a celebration of the brand’s 260th year, and the original timepiece given to John Arnold by Abraham-Louis Breguet back in 1808 which is now in the British Museum.

It’s safe to say that the Constant Force Tourbillon 11 is a pretty important watch , especially if you’re an Arnold & Son fan. The new watch is the latest platinum edition which features platinum on the case and bracelet – but it’s actually gold which is the standout material of the Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Measuring 41.5mm, the Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 has a solid gold dial which is crafted by hand with a burin engraver to give it a tremblé detailing. It makes the dial look scratched and zigzag-like, and takes inspiration from the ferns, waves and moors of Cornwall.

The dial features a white opal subdial with blue hour and minute hands and black Roman numerals that sits at the top left. Just opposite the crown of the watch is a tourbillon which features a blue anchor and sits under an 18-carat gold bridge.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Powered by the A&S5219 calibre movement, the Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 has a 100-hour power reserve – but it’s the caseback that’s the real star of the show. To celebrate the friendship between Arnold and Breguet, there’s an inscription on the barrel bridge that says “To the revered memory of John Arnold and Abraham-Louis Breguet. Friends in their time, legendary watchmakers always”.

Despite its good looks and my affection for Arnold & Son watches, I don’t think I’ll be getting my hands on the Constant Force Tourbillon 11 anytime soon – or ever, in fact. The Arnold & Son Constant Force Tourbillon 11 is limited to just 11 pieces, and the price is available on request.