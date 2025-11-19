Live
Dubai Watch Week 2025 LIVE: luxury watch launches from Rolex, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and more
T3 is reporting live on the seventh edition of Dubai Watch Week
Welcome to T3’s coverage of Dubai Watch Week 2025! For the next few days – and for the first time at T3 – we’ll be reporting live on the latest and greatest watches unveiled during Dubai Watch Week, so if you love luxury timepieces, you’ll want to stay tuned!
Taking place from 19th - 23rd November at Dubai Mall in Burj Park, Dubai Watch Week is back for its seventh edition. Alongside the many in-person events, talks and activities, over 90 watch manufacturers will be showcasing their new watch launches – and we’ll be reporting on everything we see announced right here.
During Dubai Watch Week, you can expect to see new and classic timepieces and jewellery from the likes of Rolex, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Tudor, Roger Dubuis and many more. Many luxury fashion brands will be at the event too, so there’s sure to be lots of bling to be seen from Bvlgari, Chopard and Van Cleef & Arpels, too.
Here's all of T3’s 2025 coverage of Dubai Watch Week right here!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Tudor Ranger gets new white dial and super small size
For Dubai Watch Week, Tudor has debuted six new Ranger watches, but it's the new white dial that we have our eyes on.
The Tudor Ranger now come with a a new white dial, called Dune White. It has black Arabic numerals and indexes and comes in 36mm and 39mm sizes, with the former being its smallest to date.
Other notable new Rangers from Tudor include a black dial version, plus you can choose a stylish striped fabric watch to compliment the new dial colour or case size.
TAG Heuer uses lasers on its new split-second chronograph
TAG Heuer has unveiled the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1 at Dubai Watch Week.
The new watch is the the first time TAG Heuer has used Selective Laser Melting on the titanium case to fuse different sections together.
Keeping its iconic Monaco square case, the dial of the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph Air 1 has two square subdials at three and nine o'clock, and a bold skeletonised dial. It has an industrial look with its use of black, silver and gold, and is powered by the Calibre TH81-00 movement.
DAY ONE OF DUBAI WATCH WEEK
It’s day one of Dubai Watch Week 2025, and the T3 office is excited!
While this is the first time we’ve reported live on Dubai Watch Week 2025, our team of watch experts have had plenty of experience at other watch events, including the iconic Watches and Wonders 2025. Now we’re back for more, and we’re swapping the colder temperatures of Switzerland to the hotter climate of Dubai.
T3’s Home Editor and watch enthusiast, Beth – that’s me! – will be reporting live on all the latest launches and news from this year’s event. During the event, myself and Senior Staff Writer, Sam Cross, will be posting new stories and highlights from Dubai Watch Week 2025 so make sure to head over to the Watches section of the T3 website for more!