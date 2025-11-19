Dubai Watch Week 2025 LIVE: luxury watch launches from Rolex, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and more

Welcome to T3’s coverage of Dubai Watch Week 2025! For the next few days – and for the first time at T3 – we’ll be reporting live on the latest and greatest watches unveiled during Dubai Watch Week, so if you love luxury timepieces, you’ll want to stay tuned!

Taking place from 19th - 23rd November at Dubai Mall in Burj Park, Dubai Watch Week is back for its seventh edition. Alongside the many in-person events, talks and activities, over 90 watch manufacturers will be showcasing their new watch launches – and we’ll be reporting on everything we see announced right here.

During Dubai Watch Week, you can expect to see new and classic timepieces and jewellery from the likes of Rolex, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Tudor, Roger Dubuis and many more. Many luxury fashion brands will be at the event too, so there’s sure to be lots of bling to be seen from Bvlgari, Chopard and Van Cleef & Arpels, too.

Here's all of T3’s 2025 coverage of Dubai Watch Week right here!