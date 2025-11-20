New TAG Heuer Monaco celebrates night racing and the Las Vegas grand prix
It may be my favourite Monaco yet
Quick Summary
TAG Heuer is celebrating the Las Vegas grand prix with a limited edition chronograph.
This Monaco features a skeletonised, gradient dial, and looks seriously cool.
With TAG Heuer becoming the official timekeeper for the Formula 1 series earlier this year, it's no surprise that the brand has been really leaning into its racing heritage. It enjoys a rich history with motorsport, giving the brand plenty of different avenues to explore – and explore it has!
Still, despite a year of releases, I think the newest unveiling from the brand might be my favourite. The latest take on the TAG Heuer Monaco form features a skeletonised dial, with a colour gradient on the metalwork which range from purple to blue.
Pips of different coloured lume across the bridging accents this as the lights go down, celebrating the glow of racing after dark. For those who don't know their Lando from their Leclerc, that's in reference to the Las Vegas grand prix, which takes place this weekend and it a night race.
The watch sits within a 39mm square case crafted from titanium and coated with Black DLC for a stealthy appearance. That houses a TH20 movement, which offers a full gamut of chronograph functionality, as well as a date window at the six o'clock position. It's a 4Hz calibre, and offers an impressive 80 hours of power reserve.
The case back also employs a multi-coloured design, with a blue-to-pink sunburst effect on the rear crystal which ties the whole thing together neatly. That gives you a look at the movement, too, which is always well finished.
The model is limited to just 600 pieces worldwide, with the series number engraved on the case itself. Priced at CHF 11,000 (approx. £10,450 / €11,850 / US$13,650 / AU$21,000) the model is a hair more costly than standard versions of the Monaco, though it's certainly not as big a gulf as I'd have anticipated.
In fact, when you consider that you're getting a skeletonised chronograph – and a seriously cool one at that – it's actually quite a reasonable fee.
