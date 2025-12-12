This new Zenith watch makes me want to visit Dubai

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith's new Defy Skyline Skeleton is inspired by the modern skylines of the Middle East. Its gold-coloured skeletal dial is more retrained than it sounds, while the automatic movement promises 60 hours of power reserve. Available only in Middle East boutiques – and limited to just 100 examples – the watch is priced around £11,000.

It’s perhaps no surprise that a watch inspired by the opulence of the Middle East features a lot of gold. But instead of splashing masses of 18-carat all over the case and bracelet, this new watch from Zenith is far more restrained – and all the better for it.

Called the Defy Skyline Skeleton Middle East Edition, the watch pairs a 41 mm stainless steel case and matching bracelet with a skeletal dial that reveals much of the automatic movement within.

Yes, the dial and movement have plenty of gold on show. But it’s a soft, subtle gold that’s closer in colour to Dubai’s deserts instead of its hotel foyers. It’s a lovely hue, and is punctuated by crisp white hour markers and hands, the latter Rhodium-plated, faceted and coated with Super-LumiNova.

There’s a sub dial at the six o’clock position with an Indo-Arabic small seconds counter, and…that’s it. This isn’t a watch trying to overwhelm with complications. Instead it lets the El Primero 3620 SK automatic movement do the talking, with 60 hours of power reserve and a 5 Hz frequency.

Zenith said of the timepiece: “The watch’s design echoes the architectural identity of the Middle East skylines defined by clean angles, vertical ambition, and wide horizons where light shapes every contour. The dialogue between gold and steel across the star-pattern, open-worked dial mirrors this balance between structure and openness, creating a piece that feels both refined and resolutely contemporary.”

Other details include a screw-in crown and 100 metres of water resistance, so it’ll be safe in the shower and the swimming pool. Available exclusively through Zenith boutiques across the Middle East – but limited to just 100 pieces – the watch is priced at the equivalent of just over £11,000.