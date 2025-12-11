This new Bell & Ross BR-05 watch is a celebration of steel and hides more than you'd think

QUICK SUMMARY Bell & Ross has debuted the limited edition BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel. Limited to just 250 pieces, the Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel has a mirror-polished dial, case, bezel and crown, and is crafted from satin-finished steel.

What better way to round off 2025 than with a new Bell & Ross watch ! Bell & Ross has given its iconic BR-05 timepiece a mirror-polished upgrade that makes it appear reflective from every angle. The Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel is a true celebration of steel, and it’s extremely limited so you’ll want to be quick if you want to get your hands – or wrist – on one.

The Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel keeps many of the BR-05 watch’s signature trademarks, including the circular dial, and rounded square case with four individual screws in each corner. The main changes to the Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel is its mirror polished design, which makes this watch the most monochrome model from the BR-05 line-up.

As the Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel is all about steel, the 40mm watch is made from satin-finished, polished steel. It’s actually a monobloc of pure metal, so the dial, case, screws, crown, bezel and even strap are all the same colour and material.

The dial stands out with its mirror-polished look that makes it look reflective from all angles. In fact, the case, bezel and crown have all been mirror polished to achieve this aesthetic. The dial has hour, minute and seconds hands, hour markers and a subtle Bell & Ross logo.

Unlike other BR-05 models, the Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel doesn't have a date window as the brand decided to focus on simplicity and minimalism for this watch. However, the movement of the Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel is anything but simple.

Powered by the BR-CAL.321-1 movement, the automatic movement can be seen via the sapphire caseback which also reveals the oscillating rotor that rotates at 360-degree. The movement gives the watch a 54-hour power reserve and it’s water resistant to 100 metres.

The Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel might be too simple for some, but I see it more as a tribute to steel which is one of the most commonly used materials in watch manufacturing. Despite its simple looks, the Bell & Ross BR-05 Grey Mirror Steel actually houses many intricate design features, especially the mirror polishing, so avid watch collectors and Bell & Ross fans are sure to find it impressive.

