This new Doxa watch is inspired by Californian great white sharks

QUICK SUMMARY Doxa has partnered with Topper to create the Doxa Sub 250T "Great White" Topper Edition. Featuring a design inspired by great white sharks off the California coast, the stainless steel dive watch features a striking white dial and blue illumination and is limited to just 100 examples.

Swiss watchmaker, Doxa has teamed up again with San Francisco store Topper Fine Jewellers, this time to create a new dive watch inspired by the great white shark.

The collaboration has taken the Doxa Sub 250T GMT and given it a sparkling white makeover inspired by the sharks that inhabit the Pacific Ocean’s Gulf of the Farallones, off the Northern California coast.

Nicknamed the Devil’s Teeth, the islands are a series of rocky sea stacks that are “shrouded in mystery and maritime lore,” says Topper, and home to a thriving population of sharks.

The watch’s colourway nods to both the great whites and the blue of the Pacific Ocean. The crisp white dial is particularly striking, accented by blue markings that are also found on the unidirectional rotating “no deco” bezel. After dark, the white dial glows with full luminosity, thanks to its Super-LumiNova BGW9 coating, which emits blue light.

(Image credit: Doxa / Topper)

As with other models of Doxa Sub 250T, the "Great White" Topper Edition has a 40 mm stainless steel case with a sapphire crystal and 250 metres of water resistance and a guarded crown at the three o’clock position. Uniquely for this model, the stainless steel case back features an original artwork depicting the San Francisco Bay Area relative to the Gulf of the Farallones.

Limited to just 100 individually numbered examples, the watch comes Doxa’s familiar 18mm stainless steel ‘Beads-of-Rice’ bracelet with folding clasp and wetsuit extension, plus there’s an additional rubber strap with steel clasp included in the box. Inside, the watch has a Swiss automatic mechanical movement, driving the hour and minute hands, plus a 24-hour hand for a second time zone indication.

The bezel is particularly interesting, since it has two sets of markings. This enables a diver to calculate both elapsed dive time and “no-stop” decompression dive times, in accordance with US Navy diving tables.

As with the last Doxa collaboration, Topper will donate a portion of the watch's proceeds to the Greater Farallons Association, a non-profit organisation working to restore and enhance coastal habitats off the northern and central California coast. Priced at $2,990, the Doxa Sub 250T "Great White" Topper Edition is available now.