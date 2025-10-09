This new Hublot watch looks like it’s melting!

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has collaborated with Daniel Arsham on the new Hublot MP17 MECA10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire. Limited to just 99 pieces, the watch has a splash shape on the dial, making it look like it’s melting.

Wait, is that watch melting?! The new Hublot MP17 MECA10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire certainly looks like it is – and I’m absolutely obsessed with it.

Hublot has just teamed up with American visual artist and Hublot ambassador, Daniel Arsham on a new limited edition collaboration. Following the success of their 2024 partnership on the MP-16 Arsham Droplet pocketwatch , the second edition of the collaboration is inspired by the same ‘drippy’ design and light green colours.

The new Hublot MP17 MECA10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire measures 42mm and has a shiny microblasted titanium case. It keeps all the signature elements that Hublot is known for, including H-screws on the bezel and caseback, and lugs on either side of the case.

But the cool new feature is the splash-shaped design on the dial. Inspired by flowing water, the dial looks fluid and almost like it’s melting. The case itself has a frosted appearance that’s made from 5-axis laser texturisation to highlight the curved surface and make it look more like a droplet of water.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The dial features green accents that are most commonly associated with Arsham. The green is showcased on the skeletonised hour and minute hands, hour markers, small seconds hand, hour and five-minute markers and a power reserve indicator located at three o’clock.

Aside from the bold green and water-shaped design, the dial itself is open so you can see the intricate movement at the front and through the caseback. Powered by the smaller Meca-10 in-house manufacture movement, the Hublot MP17 MECA10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire has a 240 hour power reserve and is finished with a black rubber strap with Arsham’s monogram.

Considering Hublot is known for its unique designs and shapes, the Hublot MP17 MECA10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is the most unusual-looking watch I’ve seen in a while – and I kind of love it.

