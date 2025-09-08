New Hermès H08 models arrive with pops of colour throughout

Quick Summary The Hermès H08 is back in a couple of new variations. Those add a pop of colour to proceedings, for a neat new look.

In the wonderful world of watches, many brands have earned their stripes over decades and centuries. And while it might not be the first brand you think of, that sentiment is true of Hermès as well.

The brand may be better known for its handbags, but watchmaking also makes up a large part of its DNA. In its early days, the brand collaborated with manufacturers like Jaeger-LeCoultre, Patek Philippe and Rolex, before bringing more of its manufacture in-house.

More recently, it unveiled the Hermès H08 back in 2021 – and it's that model which is getting a redressing today. The new collection features a few gentle touches to spruce it up against the original variation.

(Image credit: Hermes / Tom Johnson)

That starts on the dial, which is crafted from rhodium-plated crystal, and is sandblasted for further effect. The overall hue is much lighter than its predecessor, which was a deeper charcoal hue – this is sprightlier and on the silver end of grey.

Elsewhere, you'll find a pop of colour on the end of the seconds hand to give some added pizzazz to proceedings. The first variant enjoys orange here, which feels distinctly at home in the Hermès catalogue.

The other model utilises a gorgeous pale blue hue, which is mirrored on the numeral hour markers and the hands. There's even an option with a colour matched rubber strap, for a holistic, matched appearance.

(Image credit: Hermes / Tom Johnson)

The models with the blue dial accents even include a black ceramic bezel, which helps to create more contrast and interest in the design. That utilises a range of different brushed and polished sections, for added visual appeal.

There's no word on pricing yet, but assuming it sits within the bounds of the current H08 family, that looks like a really attractive new model. It's another strong showing from the brand, which has moved from strength to strength in recent years.