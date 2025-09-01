Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces a range of new tourbillon-clad watches – with big complications and stunning dials

Quick Summary Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled a new range of stunning luxury watches. Featuring tourbillons and glorious dials, there's a lot to love here.

The fight to be crowned best watch on the market is a fierce one. Every brand out there is crafting their own exquisite timepiece, complete with difficult finishes and luxurious complications.

While most would associate Jaeger-LeCoultre with the iconic Reverso model, it's also a brand with some serious watchmaking chops – and that's the muscle it is flexing with its latest release. The range – consisting of four variations across two different models – features a range of killer complications and dials to ensure there's something for everyone.

First up is the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Tourbillon Enamel. That features a staggering grand feu enamel, complete with a hand-guilloche pattern consisting of 180 sunrays. Each one requires six passes, meaning over 1,000 hand cut lines were required, each spaced by eye. It's a work of pure art.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

As if that wasn't enough, you'll also find a tourbillon sitting at the six o'clock position. Still widely regarded as one of the most intricate complications in luxury watchmaking, the tourbillon was originally designed to offer superior timekeeping prowess in a range of environments. That utility may be a thing of the past, but the stature it holds certainly isn't.

Alongside that model is the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Grande Tradition Calibre 985. That comes as part of a range of three variants, with two offered in platinum – including one with a diamond-set bezel – and a third in pink gold.

The Calibre 985 movement is the real star of this show, though. Comprising 431 components – including 83 for the flying tourbillon alone – the movement includes a perpetual calendar and a moon phase that won't require adjustment for 122 years once set.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Each is offered with an alligator strap, which pairs with the dial colour. That's brown on the pink gold model, and blue on the platinum-cased designs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no word on pricing, but it certainly looks like one of those instances where if you have to ask, it's out of budget. Still, it's a stunning example of luxury watchmaking, and something for us watch lovers to ogle.