Vacheron Constantin’s new watch series is a tribute to astronomy – these are my favourites

In celebration of its 270th anniversary, Vacheron Constantin has just launched a new watch series, featuring 13 special edition watches. Called the Les Cabinotiers, ‘La Quête’ collection, the watches are inspired by astronomy and ancient odysseys.

I know what you’re thinking – 13 watches sounds a little excessive! But the luxury watch manufacturer was founded back in 1755, so it’s as good a time as any to celebrate such a huge milestone with a full new collection of timepieces.

But to help you narrow down which one you like best – prices are available on request for these single-piece watches – I’ve picked my four favourites and broken down each one’s features below.

Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Cosmica Duo – Grand Complication

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Starting off strong – and my personal favourite from the series – we have the Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Cosmica Duo – Grand Complication. Measuring 47mm, the Cosmica Duo is double-sided so you can wear it two ways to show off the intricacies of this watch.

Crafted from white gold, the Cosmica Duo is powered by the calibre 2756-B1 movement and has a 60 hour power reserve. One side has a closed blue dial and a bold constellation design of the Northern Hemisphere in the centre. It also features perpetual calendars, and day and night counters for home and local times.

On the other side of the Cosmica Duo is an open dial that shows off the skeletonised movement. It has a tourbillon at 12 o'clock, sunrise and sunset times, moon phase and a power reserve indicator. Finished with a blue alligator strap, it’s a real work of art.

Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Moon Dust

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Next, let’s take a look at the Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Moon Dust which has a similar vibe to the Cosmica Duo. Moon Dust also has a 47mm white gold case and a bold blue dial made from hand-guilloche. It has three subdial counters on one side that show off the days and months of the year, and a tourbillon sits at the six o’clock position. It also has a minute repeater, power reserve gauge and sunrise/sunset times.

The other side is more focused on astronomy and the moon, with zodiac signs, moon phases and more. Moon Dust is powered by the calibre 2755 GC16 movement, and has diamonds studded on the bezel.

Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication is available in white or rose gold, and is another double-sided, astronomy-inspired watch. With a thickness of 8.7mm, the Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication is surprisingly thin, although it’s definitely not small at 45mm.

Powered by the calibre 3600 movement, the Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication has a three-week power reserve. The bezel of the watch is engraved with a triangle design, and the main dial has sunrise and sunset indicators, zodiac signs and a perpetual calendar. The flipside shows off more astronomical features and constellations.

Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Armillary Tourbillon

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Moving away from double-sided watches, Les Cabinotiers La Quête, Armillary Tourbillon is a nod to Greek mythology. Inspired by the myth of Pleiades, the Armillary Tourbillon has a bold case and bezel that’s decorated with Greek-inspired hand-engraved swirls.

The dial of the Armillary Tourbillon is open, showing off the calibre 1990 movement on the front and via the caseback. Measuring 45mm, the Armillary Tourbillon shows hours and minutes on the right side of the dial and has a bi-axial tourbillon on the left. The pink gold case is also set with diamonds for some extra bling.