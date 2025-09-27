I test watches for a living – here are 5 GMT watches I'd pick over a Rolex GMT-Master II

While trends among the best watches come and go, GMT watches are always en vogue. The complication is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently, or has to communicate with people in a different location.

The Rolex GMT-Master II is one of the most iconic examples of that complication. However, that popularity is something of a double-edged sword, as popular variants can have some of the longer waiting times for any Rolex out there.

Fear not, however – I have taken all of my horological prowess and found a range of alternative picks for those who fancy a killer GMT, but don't want the wait.

1. Seiko 5 Sports SKX GMT

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

When it comes to finding a budget-conscious version of a watch, Seiko is always a great option. The brand goes all the way up to some high end beauties, but its more affordable options are also remarkable offerings.

This SKX GMT offers insane value for money, and is all the GMT most people could ever need.

2. Certina DS Action Powermatic 80 GMT

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

If you've got a little more cash to spend, Certina is a great option. Their range has some breadth, too, though the circa-£1,000 mark is a real sweet spot.

It also helps that the design definitely takes a nod or two from the Rolex, if you're looking to scratch that itch specifically.

3. Tudor Black Bay GMT

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

If you're looking for some of the Rolex class and prowess, but need to look elsewhere, Tudor is the only option. The brand sits under the same umbrella as the crown brand, making its Black Bay GMT the obvious alternative.

Don't think it'll just live in the shadows of the GMT-Master II either – the snowflake hands and riveted bracelet ensure it has some personality all its own.

4. Grand Seiko Hotaka Peaks' Morning Glow Sports Spring Drive GMT

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Grand Seiko is one of the most impressive brands in the modern watch game, and its not hard to see why. The finishing is top notch, and technological innovations like the Spring Drive prove the brand is deserving of horological recognition, too.

Even if those aspects don't tantalise your tastebuds, the design will – just look at that stunning red dial.

5. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra GMT Worldtimer

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra GMT Worldtimer: £9,400 at Goldsmiths If you want the next step up from a basic GMT, a world timer is the perfect complication for you.

I'm sure the comments section decide whether a world timer is worthy of a place here, but I'm letting it slide. The complication works similarly to a GMT, albeit with a little more pizzazz and a lot more information.

This Omega model isn't the only version out there, but it is one of the better ones. The blue dial in particular is a highlight, coupled with that gorgeous depiction of the globe.