I tested every new Tudor at Watches and Wonders – my favourite caught me by surprise

The dust has all but settled on Watches and Wonders, but the legacy of the pieces launched will live on for some time. This year saw a range of stunning watches unveiled from all corners of the industry, proving just how healthy it is.

I've already waxed lyrical about a lot of the models I saw, but one brand I've yet to touch on is Tudor. The Rolex sister brand brought a range of gentle upgrades to the show, as well as some entirely new models to boot. Let's get into each of them.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono five-link bracelet

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's kick off with the most gentle updates. That sees the Tudor Black Bay Chrono range come available on a new five-link bracelet. That offers a more jewellery-like experience, similar to the Rolex Jubilee bracelet or the Christopher Ward Consort bracelet.

It's certainly a lovely thing. Sure, it's far from the biggest news, but I was a fan of the model especially on the new bracelet. It's not hard to see why this is such a popular chronograph.

Tudor Black Bay Pro opaline dial

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Another gentle change came to the brand's GMT watch. That introduced a white opaline dial, which is a really nice touch.

It's reminiscent of the classic Rolex Explorer II design – albeit with Tudor's more industrial design language – and comes on a range of different strap options.

Tudor Black Bay 58 burgundy dial

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

The Tudor Black Bay 58 has been around for a while now, and is widely regarded as a top pick for those seeking a well-proportioned dive watch. It's one of those near-perfect things which really doesn't need messing with.

Still, I was delighted to see the addition of a burgundy dial this year. There are far too few red watches out there, and this is a really classy integration. No notes, 10/10.

Tudor Black Bay 68

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

The introduction of a new Black Bay model was almost inevitable, but I don't think many would have guessed it would feature a larger case size. That sees a 43mm case size introduced, which is larger than many would look for these days.

Still, it's surprisingly wearable. Normally, a 43mm case would look daft on my wrist, but Tudor has done a fantastic job of keeping the proportions in check.

Tudor Pelagos Ultra

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

But here it is – release number five and my surprise top pick from the show. The Tudor Pelagos Ultra is the definition of a dive watch, with a gorgeous titanium case offering lightness and a staggering 1,000m water resistance rating.

Utilising the same 43mm case diameter of the Black Bay 68, I wasn't expecting much from this. I was pleasantly surprised, though – the case wears nicely and the lightweight nature of the titanium lends a more sprightly feeling on the wrist.

It's a total knockout, and if you're searching for anything more than just a desk diver, this is a top pick.