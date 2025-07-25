New A Lange and Söhne Zeitwerk fuses two elements for the first time

Quick Summary The new A Lange and Söhne Zeitwerk Date model fuses two elements for the first time in the signature collection. The pink gold case and grey dial combination has never been seen on a Zeitwerk model – and it looks fantastic here.

There's any number of ways you could quantify the best watches on the market, but in the case of A Lange and Söhne, it's feels like an assumed position. The German brand is widely regarded as one of the pinnacles of the watchmaking world, crafting exquisite pieces for collectors and fans with discerning taste.

One of its most iconic models is the A Lange and Söhne Zeitwerk, which is known for featuring a digital display with a mechanical calibre. Today, the brand has unveiled the Zeitwerk Date – the same model with a date display around the outer edge – in a new combination.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne) (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne) (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

The sees the fusion of a pink gold case and a grey dial for the first time in this family. Eagle eyed fans will recall the combination on a smattering of other models from the brand – all in the Lange 1 family – but it's the first appearance in the Zeitwerk collection.

Inside, the L043.8 movement sits, ticking away to tell the time. That's a manually-wound movement, which is decorated to the usual high standards associated with the brand and offers 72 hours of power reserve when fully wound.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne) (Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

That's a movement specifically designed for this kind of watch, with the necessary components – namely a twin mainspring barrel and a constant-force escapement – required to turn the timing discs once per minute. That requires significantly more torque than a regular watch movement, hence the specialist movement inside.

The case is crafted from 18 carat pink gold, and sits a broad 44.2mm across, with a case height of 12.3mm. That's not going to look svelte on every wrist, though at least the case height is respectably slim to keep things in check.

(Image credit: A Lange and Söhne)

The dial is crafted from 925 silver, while the time bridge – the central portion which houses the digital display – is made from German silver, which is also rhodiumed for colour. Everything is rounded off with a dark brown alligator leather strap, which attaches with a matching 18 carat pink gold buckle.

Priced in the region of €130,000 (approx. £112,900 / US$153,000 / AU$213,500) this certainly won't be an impulse buy for most of us. Still, if you're shopping in the Lange catalogues, very little will be. For fans of the brand, or anyone seeking the perfect way to celebrate a milestone, this is the ultimate buy.