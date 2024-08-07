Hands on with the A Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk – pure watchmaking mastery

When you find yourself looking at a brand like A Lange & Söhne, you're already deep into this obsession. The brand are just about the pinnacle for most people, offering a level of watchmaking which is scarcely matched by other brands.

Indeed, even among company with the best watches on the market, Lange are regarded as something of a figurehead. Their movements are renowned for their exquisite finishing, while also producing innovative solutions.

That's exactly what we find with the A Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk. Featuring a moving disc displaying the hours and minutes, the watch almost resembles the kind of digital display you might find on a Casio G-Shock.

The exception here is that it is fully mechanical. And while you might be fooled into thinking that's a simple enough task, you couldn't be further from the truth.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

In fact, generating the torque required to shift those discs once per minute or once per hour is quite the undertaking. The brand has a patent for something called a constant-force escapement, which is used to regulate the delivery of power without using too much or little and risking damage.

All of that sits within a 41.9mm case. The model I tested features an 18-carat pink gold case, though other materials are used across the range.

That also features a black dial, with a gold-toned plate in the centre. You'll find a power reserve indicator at the 12 o'clock position, with a 60 second dial at 6 o'clock and the hours and minutes shown at 9 and 3 o'clock respectively.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

That's a fully manual movement, with a hefty power reserve of 72 hours. That manual-winding is crucial, though, as it means there's no unsightly rotor covering the movement from the back panel.

And trust me, you want to see that movement. The finishing is simply exquisite, complete with various brushing and polishing techniques to give the appearance of movement. It's a work of art in the purest form.

The watch also utilises a black Alligator leather strap, which is fully CITES regulated. That black strap – coupled with the black dial – completes a really sleek and classy looking piece.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

So, is the A Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk worth adding to your collection? Well, yes, I'd say so. It's worthy of inclusion in any luxury watch collection thanks to the sheer brilliance of the design.

If you're looking for something unique to add to your watch box, this is the one to get.