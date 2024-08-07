Hands on with the A Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk – pure watchmaking mastery

When you find yourself looking at a brand like A Lange & Söhne, you're already deep into this obsession. The brand are just about the pinnacle for most people, offering a level of watchmaking which is scarcely matched by other brands.
Indeed, even among company with the best watches on the market, Lange are regarded as something of a figurehead. Their movements are renowned for their exquisite finishing, while also producing innovative solutions.
That's exactly what we find with the A Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk. Featuring a moving disc displaying the hours and minutes, the watch almost resembles the kind of digital display you might find on a Casio G-Shock.
The exception here is that it is fully mechanical. And while you might be fooled into thinking that's a simple enough task, you couldn't be further from the truth.
In fact, generating the torque required to shift those discs once per minute or once per hour is quite the undertaking. The brand has a patent for something called a constant-force escapement, which is used to regulate the delivery of power without using too much or little and risking damage.
All of that sits within a 41.9mm case. The model I tested features an 18-carat pink gold case, though other materials are used across the range.
That also features a black dial, with a gold-toned plate in the centre. You'll find a power reserve indicator at the 12 o'clock position, with a 60 second dial at 6 o'clock and the hours and minutes shown at 9 and 3 o'clock respectively.
That's a fully manual movement, with a hefty power reserve of 72 hours. That manual-winding is crucial, though, as it means there's no unsightly rotor covering the movement from the back panel.
And trust me, you want to see that movement. The finishing is simply exquisite, complete with various brushing and polishing techniques to give the appearance of movement. It's a work of art in the purest form.
The watch also utilises a black Alligator leather strap, which is fully CITES regulated. That black strap – coupled with the black dial – completes a really sleek and classy looking piece.
So, is the A Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk worth adding to your collection? Well, yes, I'd say so. It's worthy of inclusion in any luxury watch collection thanks to the sheer brilliance of the design.
If you're looking for something unique to add to your watch box, this is the one to get.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.