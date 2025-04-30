Louis Vuitton’s new Tambour watches feature a Samurai and astronaut
Louis Vuitton debuts Tambour collection, and they’re the most unusual watches we’ve seen
QUICK SUMMARY
Louis Vuitton has launched new Tambour watches, featuring bold enamel materials and colourful icons.
The Tambour Bushido Automata pays homage to Japan with the depiction of an ancient Samurai, while the Tambour Taiko Galactique showcases an astronaut floating through space.
Louis Vuitton has debuted two new watches in its Tambour collection – and they might be the boldest timepieces from the brand to date. Both watches feature 3D colourful dials, intricate complications and premium materials, and they’re unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.
Louis Vuitton first launched the Tambour watch back in 2002, but after it acquired La Fabrique du Temps in 2011, the brand started to expand the collection with in-house movements and bolder designs. The two new Tambour watches are the perfect example of that, as not only have they got movements that took hundreds of hours to make, but their dials are some of the most dramatic and intricate I’ve seen.
The first new launch is the Tambour Bushido Automata, a watch inspired by Japan that pays homage to its art, culture and history. More specifically, the Tambour Bushido Automata is a tribute to the ancient Samurai which takes up the majority of the dial and even has its own animations to change the expression on the Samurai’s mask.
TheTambour Bushido Automata is powered by the LV 525 manual-winding calibre which took 180 hours to assemble and has a 100 hour power reserve. When you push the button on the right side of the case, the automata mechanism is activated which causes the yokai symbol to swing to the side to show the jumping hour as inscribed on the Samurai’s helmet.
Additionally, a katana sword sits underneath a painting of Mount Fuji and a retrograde display which also moves to point to the minutes. The right eye of the Samurai also changes from a round LV Flower into a pointed one, and its mouth opens to show ‘Bushido’ in Japanese characters between the mother-of-pearl teeth.
The second new Tambour watch is the Tambour Taiko Galactique, which is slightly less bold than the Tambour Bushido Automata, but still has striking colours and animations. As you may be able to tell by the name, the Tambour Taiko Galactique shows an astronaut and satellite in space with the stars and Earth as a backdrop.
Powered by the LFT AU14.02 mechanical calibre and minute repeater movement, the Tambour Taiko Galactique has a cathedral gong that chimes on demand for the hours, quarter hours and minutes. The dial is made using four enamel techniques, including the champleve technique which makes the astronaut look like it's floating.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Unlike the Tambour Bushido Automata, the Tambour Taiko Galactique has hour and minute hands that sit atop the colourful dial. Aside from the astronaut which holds an LV branded flag, a gold sun sits at the 12 o’clock position while two diamond studded stars sit at five and seven o’clock.
The Tambour Bushido Automata and Tambour Taiko Galactique by Louis Vuitton are two of the most intricate watches I’ve ever seen. Due to the lengthy manufacturing process, pricing is available on request.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
