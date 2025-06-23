Panerai bolsters its Luna Rossa partnership with two new watches

Quick Summary Panerai bolsters its Luminor range with two new watches in partnership with the Luna Rossa racing team. That includes a classy three-hand model, and an automatic chronograph.

When it comes to dive watches, few brands have the heritage of Panerai. The brand has continually manufactured some of the best watches in that space for years, earning a degree of respect which few others can attest to.

Now, the Italian brand has unveiled a new pair of timepieces dedicated to its partnership with the Luna Rossa sailing team. There's no better way to showcase just how perfectly waterborne your watches are, and these look great to boot.

Coming in the latest range are a pair of watches – a simple three hand Luminor with a small seconds dial, and a killer chronograph. Both are only rated for 100m of water resistance, though with Panerai's stringent testing procedures, you can be certain that is a real 100m.

(Image credit: Panerai)

Both are similarly styled, with a grey sandwich dial looking really clean and classy. In the middle of that dial is a layer of Super-LumiNova, which should ensure fantastic low light readability.

Both also sit with a 44mm case, though that is where the differences begin to arise. The three-hand model utilises stainless steel here, where the chronograph sits in titanium.

You'll find a hand-wound P.6000 calibre in the three-hand model, offering three days of power reserve. The chronograph uses an automatic P.9100 movement, which also offers three days of power.

(Image credit: Panerai)

Both pieces are offered on a bi-material strap, fusing rubber and grey textile, with the red Luna Rossa stripe. An additional plain black rubber strap will also be in the box, for those looking for a less showy appearance.

Priced at £5,700 (approx. €6,700 / US$7,700 / AU$12,000) for the three-hand model and £13,400 (approx. €15,700 / US$18,050 / AU$28,100) for the chronograph, these represent fairly good value in the wider context of the market.

You'll have to be a fan of the Panerai design language – and preferably of the Luna Rossa team, too – but if you are, you can't go wrong here.