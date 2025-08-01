Panerai launches two watches to celebrate its ties to the Italian Navy

Quick Summary Panerai has launched a pair of models to celebrate its ties to the Italian military. The model is offered in classic steel or modern Carbotech.

While all manner of watch brands can claim to have some heritage, Panerai's is undeniable. The brand's roots include a link with the Italian Navy, which has been ongoing since the 1910s.

We recently saw the launch of an experience edition model from the brand, which gave buyers the chance to spend three days in the company of the Italian armed forces. That gave users the opportunity to experience the kind of environment the piece was designed for.

Now, the brand has unveiled another pair of watches designed to celebrate that history. The Panerai Submersible Marina Militare range offers a neat, military-inspired design in a couple of different case materials.

Let's start with the more common variant – steel. That employs a brushed 44mm case, which houses the P.900 calibre inside. Users can expect an impressive three days of power reserve from that movement, from a 4Hz beat rate.

The rotating bezel sits in a complimentary green hue, and is crafted from ceramic with a matt finish. That encompasses a green gradient dial, with central minute and hour hands, and a small seconds register at the nine o'clock position.

There's also a whopping 300m of water resistance on offer, as you'd probably expect from a dive watch of this nature. You'll find a green canvas strap to round things out, though there is also a black rubber option in the box for those who enjoy changing their watch strap.

If steel feels a little too vanilla for you, though, the model is also offered with a Carbotech case. That's a material crafted from carbon fibre, and is renowned for its lightness. Both the case and bezel are crafted from the material, though the spec sheets are otherwise identical.

Priced at £10,300 (approx. €11,900 / US$13,500 / AU$21,000) for the steel model and £16,800 (approx. €19,400 / US$22,400 / AU$34,500) these certainly aren't the cheapest models going. Still, they're reasonable in the context of the brand's catalogue – and a bargain compared to the cost of the experience model.