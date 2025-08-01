New Samsung Galaxy phones could enjoy significant battery upgrades
For even longer run times
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy S26 range might enjoy a battery boost.
That's according to the latest rumours for the Pro and Edge variants.
It's looking set to be a landmark year for Samsung. The Korean tech brand has enjoyed a handsome start to 2025, with a range of high profile launches that took their relative sectors by storm.
That includes its Samsung Galaxy S25 collection of Android phones and its first slim phone in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. More recently, we've see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 prove that its foldable phone offering can compete with the very best in the sector.
Now, a new leak has emerged about its flagship handsets for next year. The Samsung Galaxy S26 range should arrive early in 2026 if historical release schedules are anything to go by, and they could arrive with a decent battery boost.
According to the Dutch Samsung blog, GalaxyClub, both the S26 base model – confusingly being referred to as the Pro this time out – and the S26 Ultra are said to have bigger battery capacities. The brand has a pretty solid reputation when it comes to sharing pre-release information, which lends some credibility to the claims.
They suggest that the S26 Pro will feature a 4,300mAh battery, while the S26 Edge will enjoy a 4,200mAh cell. That suggests a 300mAh boost on both counts, which is a respectable jump.
Sure, the difference is unlikely to be night and day, but it should be significant enough to be noticeable in regular daily use. It's tough to say without knowing more of the spec sheet, but we'd anticipate some boosts to the efficiency of the processor, which should also provide a boost to the overall performance and longevity.
Regardless, it's a solid sign. Samsung has put some significant work into its batteries in recent years, and the results are really starting to show.
With a lot of launches still expected before 2025 draws to a close – and now a big start to 2026 on the cards – it's certainly looking like an impressive era for the brand.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
