Leaked images reveal Google's new budget earbuds

Quick Summary A new leaked render has appeared which shows off a new set of earbuds from Google. Those could be the Google Pixel Buds 2a, and may launch at the upcoming Google event.

With the Google Pixel event now just a matter of weeks away, it should come as no surprise that the rumour mill has been spinning furiously. Fans are eager to understand what is coming, to try and get a feel for just how much of an upgrade is coming.

We've already seen leaked renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, as well as those for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Those Android phones are likely to be among the most highly anticipated at the event, with the brand's offering growing substantially in recent years.

Now, the same leaker has shared an image of a new set of earbuds. That is listed as the Google Pixel Buds 2a, which would make them a successor to the brand's current budget buds – the Google Pixel Buds a.

The image was shared by Android Headlines, and shows the buds in a pale Lilac hue. The colour – which the report suggests is called 'Iris' – is seen in the innards of the case, which has a white outer casing.

It looks like the case is designed to reveal a little sliver of that colour when closed, too. There appears to be a band which will be visible on the outside, ensuring your carefully chosen style can still be seen.

You might have noticed I'm dwelling slightly here, dear reader, and that's because there isn't an awful lot more to tell you. While the leaked render gives us a good look at the device, there is no accompanying information to make any suggestions about the specs or pricing.

With little else to go on, we'll just have to wait for the official launch to offer further comment. Still, with that set to take place in just a few short weeks, we shouldn't have long to wait.

