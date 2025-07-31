How to watch the CrossFit Games 2025
Who will stand on the podium this year and claim the title ‘Fittest on Earth’?
The CrossFit Games 2025 returns from 1-3rd August for their 19th year, where 30 of the fittest men and women will compete in Albany, New York, in a series of challenging workouts for a shot at the title of ‘Fittest on Earth’.
Last year, James Sprague and Tia-Claire Toomey-Orr took won the competition – a first-time win for Sprague and a seventh for Toomey-Orr. Will both be able to do it again this year? Only time will tell.
Earlier this year, the CrossFit Games announced that for the first time ever they would be partnering with leading global sports entertainment platform, DAZN, to expand their reach.
“DAZN will make the CrossFit Games available in over 200 countries across multiple internet-enabled devices and distribution channels, delivering both live and on-demand coverage,” they wrote.
This means you’ll be able to stream the Games with ease from your phone, TV, tablet or laptop. Don’t have access to DAZN? Here’s a rundown of all the ways you can watch the CrossFit Games 2025.
A post shared by CrossFit Games (@crossfitgames)
A photo posted by on
How to watch the CrossFit Games 2025
CrossFit Games website: The official CrossFit Games website will provide full live coverage of the Games in English, as well as translated broadcasts in French, Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.
YouTube: Head over to the official CrossFit Games YouTube Channel where, again, you’ll be able to watch the Games for free and in various languages on their respective YouTube Channels.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
DAZN: Available in over 200 countries, you’ll be able to either stream the Games live or on-demand for free online, on your TV, or other streaming devices.
CrossFit Games app: If you’d prefer to watch through the official CrossFit Games app, then you can. This offers commercial-free coverage in English, worldwide.
What's the broadcast schedule?
Here's when you can stream the Games (Eastern Time):
- Friday: 8 AM–5 PM
- Saturday: 9 AM–6 PM
- Sunday: 9 AM–4:45 PM
Event schedule
A post shared by CrossFit Games (@crossfitgames)
A photo posted by on
There's some quirky names for the Games this year. Here's what each competition involves:
Friday, Aug 1st
Run/Row/Run
For time:
- 4-mile run
- 3,000-meter row
- 2-mile run
All Crossed Up
For time:
- 20 wall walks
- 10 DB shoulder-to-overheads
- 20 double-under cross-overs
- 30 toes-to-bars
- 20 double-under cross-overs
- 10 DB shoulder-to-overheads
- 20 double-under cross-overs
- 30 toes-to-bars
- 20 double-under cross-overs
- 10 DB shoulder-to-overheads
Climbing Couplet
4-3-2-1 reps
- Pegboard
- Squat clean + front squat
Sat, Aug 2nd
Albany Grip Trip
Five rounds for time:
- 300-meter run
- 12 deadlifts
- 100-foot handstand walk
Back squat
- 1-rep-max back squat
Sunday, Aug 3rd
Going Dark
- 50/40 calories on the Echo bike
- 100-foot yoke carry
- 30 deficit handstand push-ups
- 100-foot yoke carry
- 50/40 calories on the Echo bike
Running Isabel
Five rounds for time:
- 200-foot run
- 6 snatches
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.