The CrossFit Games 2025 returns from 1-3rd August for their 19th year, where 30 of the fittest men and women will compete in Albany, New York, in a series of challenging workouts for a shot at the title of ‘Fittest on Earth’.

Last year, James Sprague and Tia-Claire Toomey-Orr took won the competition – a first-time win for Sprague and a seventh for Toomey-Orr. Will both be able to do it again this year? Only time will tell.

Earlier this year, the CrossFit Games announced that for the first time ever they would be partnering with leading global sports entertainment platform, DAZN, to expand their reach.

“DAZN will make the CrossFit Games available in over 200 countries across multiple internet-enabled devices and distribution channels, delivering both live and on-demand coverage,” they wrote.

This means you’ll be able to stream the Games with ease from your phone, TV, tablet or laptop. Don’t have access to DAZN? Here’s a rundown of all the ways you can watch the CrossFit Games 2025.

How to watch the CrossFit Games 2025

CrossFit Games website: The official CrossFit Games website will provide full live coverage of the Games in English, as well as translated broadcasts in French, Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.

YouTube: Head over to the official CrossFit Games YouTube Channel where, again, you’ll be able to watch the Games for free and in various languages on their respective YouTube Channels.

DAZN: Available in over 200 countries, you’ll be able to either stream the Games live or on-demand for free online, on your TV, or other streaming devices.

CrossFit Games app: If you’d prefer to watch through the official CrossFit Games app, then you can. This offers commercial-free coverage in English, worldwide.

What's the broadcast schedule?

Here's when you can stream the Games (Eastern Time):

Friday : 8 AM–5 PM



: 8 AM–5 PM Saturday : 9 AM–6 PM



: 9 AM–6 PM Sunday: 9 AM–4:45 PM

Event schedule

There's some quirky names for the Games this year. Here's what each competition involves:

Friday, Aug 1st

Run/Row/Run

For time:

4-mile run

3,000-meter row

2-mile run

All Crossed Up

For time:

20 wall walks

10 DB shoulder-to-overheads

20 double-under cross-overs

30 toes-to-bars

20 double-under cross-overs

10 DB shoulder-to-overheads

20 double-under cross-overs

30 toes-to-bars

20 double-under cross-overs

10 DB shoulder-to-overheads

Climbing Couplet

4-3-2-1 reps

Pegboard

Squat clean + front squat

Sat, Aug 2nd

Albany Grip Trip

Five rounds for time:

300-meter run

12 deadlifts

100-foot handstand walk

Back squat

1-rep-max back squat

Sunday, Aug 3rd

Going Dark

50/40 calories on the Echo bike

100-foot yoke carry

30 deficit handstand push-ups

100-foot yoke carry

50/40 calories on the Echo bike

Running Isabel

Five rounds for time: