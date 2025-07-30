Surprise Fitbit update gives your tracker a shiny new look

If you own a Fitbit Charge 6, great news, you’re in for another new shiny update, and it won’t just leave your watch looking prettier, but it will also make it easier to view your fitness data at a glance.

The brand announced that it’s rolling out three new watch faces – Axira, Geometric, and Momentum – which they say “allow for quick access to key health and fitness metrics directly from your wrist”.

Momentum is ideal for those who want to constantly stay in the know when it comes to step count, heart rate, calories burned, distance walked and more, whereas Axira and Geometric offer more subtle stat insights.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The new improvements arrives five months after the Charge 6's last update, which included new Bluetooth secutiry features, and new status indicators – like 'sleep mode' and 'do not disturb'.

However, it’s not just your watch face that’s getting an upgrade, its compatibility with fitness equipment is also being expanded.

This means you’ll be able to connect your Charge 6 to more exercise machines, so that you can monitor your heart rate in real time during your workouts to enhance your performance.

Fitbit has tested and confirmed compatibility with the following brands:

Peloton Bikes, Treads and Rows

Concept 2 (with latest firmware version only)

Matrix

Schwinn

Zwift

iFit (NordicTrack)

Hydrow

Spinning bikes and mobile app

Echelon

Strava

Tonal

However, they do note that Garmin, Life Fitness, TechnoGym, Wahoo are (sadly) not compatible.

A general software update for bug fixes has also been implemented, including updates for the Inspire 3, Sense 2 and Versa 4.