Fjallraven and GORE-TEX are back together – and they’re going above the treeline

After decades apart, Fjällräven and GORE-TEX are officially back in partnership, and they’re not just bringing the nostalgia.

The two outdoor icons have reunited to launch a new collection of waterproof shells for the Fall/Winter 2025 season, blending mountain-ready performance with next-generation sustainability.

Fjällräven was one of the first European brands to adopt GORE-TEX’s membrane technology in the early 1990s.

But in the 2010s, the Swedish brand pivoted toward its own Eco-Shell solution to meet stricter environmental goals, eventually moving away from fluorinated DWRs (durable water repellents) entirely.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

Now, thanks to GORE-TEX’s new PFAS-free ePE (expanded polyethylene) membrane, the two brands’ values are back in alignment.

That means GORE’s famous "Guaranteed to Keep You Dry" promise is once again paired with Fjällräven’s sustainable design philosophy, a marriage of technical function and low-impact construction.

The first wave of products in the new collaboration will include updates to two of Fjällräven’s most trusted families: the Keb range, built for demanding multi-day treks, and the Bergtagen line, redesigned for alpine pursuits like ski touring, mountaineering, and splitboarding.

Both ranges will be made with next-gen GORE-TEX with ePE membrane, a new waterproof-breathable material that removes PFAS from both the membrane and the DWR treatment.

What is ePE, and why does it matter?

ePE stands for expanded polyethylene, and it’s GORE-TEX’s answer to increasing pressure on the outdoor industry to ditch harmful PFAS.

It offers the same reliable waterproofing and breathability as traditional GORE membranes but uses less material, fewer resources, and no per- or polyfluorinated chemicals in the membrane itself.

Combined with a PFAS-free DWR, the new membrane has a lower carbon footprint while maintaining durability, which is crucial for gear that’s designed to last for decades, not just seasons.

A reunion built on progress

"This new collection encompasses top-tier performance, innovation, and durability with a reduced carbon footprint, more than ever before," says Benedikt Schlichting, Global Business Leader, GORE-TEX Garments.

(Image credit: Fjallraven)

And as Fjällräven’s Head of Innovation Erik Blomberg puts it: “We’ve always admired Gore’s commitment to performance, so being able to work together again with a shared commitment to sustainability is hugely exciting.”

This collaboration marks a new chapter for both brands, one that’s as much about the future of outerwear as it is about heritage.

The new shells will be available in select stores and online from 21 August 2025.