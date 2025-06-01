Liam Gallagher’s legendary Berghaus jacket is back, just in time for the Oasis reunion

There’s timing, and then there’s timing.

As Oasis gear up for their hotly anticipated “Live '25” reunion tour, Berghaus has cheekily relaunched one of the most iconic pieces of 90s Britpop fashion: the Meru Mountain Jacket, the very one Liam Gallagher swaggered onstage in during Oasis' 1997 world tour.

Designed for scaling mountains, not headlining them, the Meru was already a tech-forward waterproof jacket when it hit the market in 1994.

But when Liam stepped onto the Oslo Spektrum stage, wearing the red-and-blue Meru under the glare of the spotlight, he accidentally cemented Berghaus into UK music folklore.

It’s a look that’s still imitated to this day.

Fast-forward to 2025: Berghaus is tapping into that raw nostalgia, reissuing the exact colourway worn by Liam, with its bold red with blue panels, alongside fresh takes in purple/grey and green/black.

Part of the brand’s new Concert Collection, the Meru returns with modernised materials and refined construction, but the same brash, unmistakable attitude.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The price? £290, a fair price for a slice of music and style history.

It doesn’t stop there. Berghaus is also resurrecting the Trango Jacket (£400), another 90s terrace favourite known for its pioneering GORE-TEX build and colour-blocking, plus the all-new 1997 Fleece (£120), a boxy, everyday fleece jacket rooted in vintage Berghaus DNA.

With Oasis fever at a boiling point and the first reunion shows kicking off this summer, the release couldn’t be more perfectly pitched. Nostalgia has never looked this good (or been this waterproof).

Shop the Concert Collection at Berghaus.