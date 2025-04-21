Vollebak's Full Metal Jacket Gold Edition is equal parts luxury, science fiction and bio-armour

T3's Luxury Month wouldn’t be complete without a jacket that looks like it belongs in a Ridley Scott film and could survive the end of days.

Enter Vollebak’s new Gold Edition Full Metal Jacket, a futuristic piece of outerwear made with 11km of copper from the same company that brought us lab-grown sweaters and graphene-infused puffers.

At £1,495 / $1,895, it’s far from your everyday waterproof jacket, but then again, your everyday shell wasn’t made from metal that once floated through interstellar space.

Vollebak's Gold Edition takes the original Full Metal Jacket design and dials it all the way up with a reflective, computer-generated look that practically glows in the light (see images).

The gold finish, however, isn't just for show. The jacket is made from 59.5% copper, made from actual copper yarns pulled and laser-measured from solid industrial rods.

The result is a metal-rich fabric that's breathable, waterproof, and remarkably soft to the touch.

Inside, you'll find a three-layered construction with a Swiss-engineered c_change membrane by Schoeller that adapts to temperature and humidity like a living organism.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It opens like a flower to release heat when you’re warm, and closes up to retain heat when it’s cold, ideal for everything from alpine adventures to apocalyptic (eek!) commutes.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

Vollebak also leans into copper’s antimicrobial properties, pitching the jacket as a kind of bio-shield against future pandemics.

Copper ions are known to destroy microbes by punching holes in their cell walls and scrambling their DNA, a feature so compelling that even NASA is exploring copper-infused medical tools for space missions.

Tech specs? The Full Metal Jacket is waterproof, windproof, fully seam-sealed, and fitted with every detail you'd want in a survival-grade luxury jacket.

From storm flap-secured bellow pockets and water-resistant Riri zips to fleece-lined collar and hood, metal snap closures, this jacket has enough copper to stretch from one end of Manhattan to the other.

Now available in four colourways (Gold, Copper, Silver and Black), the Full Metal Jacket: Gold Edition is available now at Vollebak.