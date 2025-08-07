Patagonia’s Nano Puff jacket just got its biggest update in years

Patagonia is on a mission to upgrade some of its most beloved franchises for 2025.

The Retro-X fleece has already been redesigned for a new era, and now it's the Nano Puff Series' time to shine.

The Nano Puff has been a go-to midlayer for climbers, hikers, and commuters for years.

Puffer than ever

For 2025, the brand has given its best-selling insulated jacket a behind-the-scenes overhaul, and while the look is much the same, the changes make it more comfortable, more durable, and more versatile than before.

The Nano Puff Jacket and Nano Puff Hoody now feature a refined fit, with lengthened shoulders for better mobility when reaching or layering.

Patagonia has also tweaked the thread tension in the quilting to improve abrasion resistance, meaning the jacket should better withstand pack straps, rock scrapes, or just the general wear of daily life.

The quilt pattern itself is now standardised, helping keep the 60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco evenly distributed so it won’t clump or shift, even after repeated compressions.

That insulation choice remains a key selling point: PrimaLoft Gold Eco is lightweight, warm, and retains heat even when wet, making the Nano Puff a solid pick for damp climates.

As ever, the jacket and hoody are highly packable, compressing into their own pockets for easy stowing.

Patagonia describes the updated Nano Puff as “your do-it-all jacket made better,” and it’s hard to argue.

This refresh keeps the jacket’s signature versatility intact while quietly upping its performance.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

The 2025 line introduces the Baby Nano Puffer-Alls, an adorable one-piece insulated overall for the smallest adventurers.

Designed with the same weather-resistant outer fabric and synthetic insulation, it’s as practical as it is cute.

The Nano Puff range still looks like the same sleek, lightweight layer you know, but the updates make it an even stronger case for a spot in your year-round kit.

Head over to Patagonia to check out the collection; prices from $99 (~£74.54/ AU$153.33).