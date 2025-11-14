The new Saucony Peregrine 16 gets a long-awaited upgrade trail runners have begged for
Saucony’s flagship trail shoe finally gets Vibram Megagrip, plus more cushioning and a tougher upper
Saucony has officially lifted the lid on the Peregrine 16, and this is the moment longtime fans have been waiting for.
After fifteen generations of relying on Saucony’s own PWRTRAC rubber, the brand has finally given its flagship trail running shoe the one upgrade trail runners have asked for repeatedly: a Vibram Megagrip outsole.
It’s the first time a mainline Peregrine has used Vibram, marking the biggest shift in the shoe’s identity in over a decade.
The move instantly pushes the Peregrine into more aggressive territory.
Vibram Megagrip is known for its sticky traction on wet rock, loose gravel and mixed mountainous terrain, and Saucony is pairing it with full-coverage lug placement to maximise bite on steeper ground.
Grain over gloss
The midsole also gets a meaningful bump in comfort. Saucony has increased the amount of PWRRUN foam underfoot, giving the Peregrine 16 a noticeably more cushioned feel without sacrificing the nimble, low-to-the-ground ride the franchise is known for.
The familiar 4mm offset stays, keeping the shoe planted and agile on tricky terrain, while the PWRRUN+ insole adds extra softness on longer outings.
A new forefoot rubber toe wrap shields against sharp rocks and roots, and the high-strength mesh upper is reinforced in the areas that typically take the most abuse on technical trails.
Saucony has also included an integrated D-ring for gaiter compatibility, making the shoe more adaptable for winter mud, scree and debris-heavy routes.
Built for tougher ground
With the Vibram outsole, increased cushioning and a more durable upper, the Peregrine 16 represents a clear shift in how Saucony sees its hero trail shoe.
Instead of a light, scrappy all-rounder, this version feels built for higher-consequence terrain and more confident descending.
The Saucony Peregrine 16 launches globally on 14 November 2025 in multiple colourways, priced at $145 / £140 / €160.
Head over to Saucony US, Saucony UK and Saucony EU for more info – AU price and availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
