A major new Garmin software update breathes fresh life into its much-loved outdoor smartwatch range

Garmin has quietly rolled out one of its biggest mid-cycle updates of the year.

Software Version 17 lands on some of the brand’s most popular outdoor watches, including the Instinct E, Garmin Instinct 3 and Instinct Crossover lines.

Across the family, the release brings more than 35 changes, including a mix of 10 new features, UI refinements, sensor updates, and long-requested bug fixes.

One of the most significant improvements is battery behaviour.

Version 17 addresses a power-drain issue affecting some devices, restoring the stamina that Instinct users expect from Garmin’s rugged outdoor watch line.

The update also includes fresh GPS firmware, Bluetooth stability tweaks and updated sensor modules for cleaner, more reliable tracking.

Upgrades off the grid

New features include Health Status, the company's broader wellness snapshot combining sleep, HRV and daily activity that recently landed on other Garmin watches, as well as new data fields for Solar-equipped models such as Steps, Pulse Ox and Recovery Time.

You can now also edit proximity and custom alerts directly in Garmin Connect, making the wearables easier to tailor for long hikes or endurance efforts.

Version 17 also improves Walk Mode, fixes widget freezes, smooths notification behaviour and sharpens wrist-based run power.

If you want to see whether Software Version 17 has landed on your Instinct yet, it only takes a moment.

Head to Settings > System > Software Update on the watch and force a manual check.

Most models won’t download Version 17 until they’re connected to Wi-Fi or paired to Garmin Connect with a decent charge level.

You can also confirm the installation by going to Settings > System > About and checking that your software number starts with 17.

One thing is for sure: the latest update gives Instinct owners a noticeably more stable, capable watch without requiring any hardware upgrades.

Don't have an Instinct yet? Check out T3's roundup of the best Garmin deals to find one for cheaper.