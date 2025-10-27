One of the best Garmin-rival fitness trackers of 2025 quietly added pro-level running metrics

Wearable disruptor Amazfit's excellent fitness tracker, which scored a perfect five stars on T3, has just received a new software update that adds even more tools for runners and fitness enthusiasts.

Even before the new additions, we praised the Amazfit Bip 6 for delivering premium smartwatch features, including built-in GPS, a vibrant AMOLED display and exceptional battery life, at a remarkably affordable price.

Rolling out now via the Zepp App, firmware version 3.3.12.4 introduces smarter tracking, refined performance metrics and subtle usability tweaks that make everyday training feel smoother.

The two advanced running metrics, vertical oscillation and ground contact time, help athletes analyse their running form and efficiency.

Combined with the Bip 6’s strong GPS performance and reliable heart rate sensor, these features bring the experience a little closer to what you’d expect from far pricier running watches.

Smart tweaks for serious runners

A new ultra-marathon mode joins the growing list of sport profiles, catering to endurance athletes who need extended tracking and more granular data.

The update also enables a raise-to-unlock gesture during workouts and ensures button inputs register even when the screen is inactive, reducing faff mid-run or gym session.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heart rate readings have been made more transparent, too.

A new icon now shows whether data is coming from the built-in sensor or an external Bluetooth chest strap, giving users more confidence in their numbers.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

There’s even a gentle jump-rope reminder, a quirky addition that fits Amazfit’s focus on fun, practical motivation.

The update, which weighs around 24 MB, follows the Zepp OS 5.0 rollout earlier this year that brought features like Zepp Flow 2.0 and the Jet Lag Manager app.

It's great to see Amazfit’s commitment to refining its mid-range hero rather than saving upgrades for the next hardware refresh.

The Bip 6 remains available now at Amazfit.

[via NotebookCheck]