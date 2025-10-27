One of the best Garmin-rival fitness trackers of 2025 quietly added pro-level running metrics
New firmware adds advanced metrics, smarter gestures and heart rate improvements to an already stellar fitness tracker
Wearable disruptor Amazfit's excellent fitness tracker, which scored a perfect five stars on T3, has just received a new software update that adds even more tools for runners and fitness enthusiasts.
Even before the new additions, we praised the Amazfit Bip 6 for delivering premium smartwatch features, including built-in GPS, a vibrant AMOLED display and exceptional battery life, at a remarkably affordable price.
Rolling out now via the Zepp App, firmware version 3.3.12.4 introduces smarter tracking, refined performance metrics and subtle usability tweaks that make everyday training feel smoother.
The two advanced running metrics, vertical oscillation and ground contact time, help athletes analyse their running form and efficiency.
Combined with the Bip 6’s strong GPS performance and reliable heart rate sensor, these features bring the experience a little closer to what you’d expect from far pricier running watches.
Smart tweaks for serious runners
A new ultra-marathon mode joins the growing list of sport profiles, catering to endurance athletes who need extended tracking and more granular data.
The update also enables a raise-to-unlock gesture during workouts and ensures button inputs register even when the screen is inactive, reducing faff mid-run or gym session.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Heart rate readings have been made more transparent, too.
A new icon now shows whether data is coming from the built-in sensor or an external Bluetooth chest strap, giving users more confidence in their numbers.
There’s even a gentle jump-rope reminder, a quirky addition that fits Amazfit’s focus on fun, practical motivation.
The update, which weighs around 24 MB, follows the Zepp OS 5.0 rollout earlier this year that brought features like Zepp Flow 2.0 and the Jet Lag Manager app.
It's great to see Amazfit’s commitment to refining its mid-range hero rather than saving upgrades for the next hardware refresh.
The Bip 6 remains available now at Amazfit.
[via NotebookCheck]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.