Whoop-rival fitness wearable is finally worth taking seriously thanks to a major new software update

Amazfit has pushed out a new firmware update for its minimalist Helio Strap that delivers one of the most meaningful improvements since launch.

The update focuses on heart rate stability and is said to dramatically reduce the jittery readings that occasionally showed up during workouts or bursts of daily movement.

This gives Amazfit's Whoop-rival screenless wearable a more confident feel, especially for anyone using it as their main training companion.

The other notable change is HRV syncing with Apple Health, which finally allows the strap’s recovery data to be combined with information from other devices.

It is a small addition on paper, yet it unlocks a far better view of readiness and stress for iPhone users.

The slow burn of refinement

This is the sort of refinement the Helio Strap has needed. When it launched earlier this year, the appeal was obvious.

A lightweight, screenless design, a competitive price and a recovery score called BioCharge gave it a clear identity, but the execution was not flawless.

Subsequent updates have nudged it closer to the product it promised to be.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

August brought improved workout heart rate accuracy and a smarter approach to sleep scoring.

September corrected some odd BioCharge behaviours and added a proper Tennis mode for athletes who needed it.

Those updates were important, but the latest firmware feels like the most essential step in the strap’s evolution because it fixes the one issue that undermined everything else.

Reliable heart rate data is the foundation of good recovery tracking. With this update, the Helio Strap finally feels aligned with its purpose.

Price and availability remain unchanged. The Amazfit Helio Strap continues to sell for around £99 in the UK and $99 in the US.