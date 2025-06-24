Forget Garmin – This new wearable combo might just be the smartest fitness upgrade of 2025
Track HYROX, dive to 45m, or hit the golf course without a subscription with Amazfit's new wearables
Amazfit has just launched a two-part wearable system that could give Garmin and WHOOP something to sweat about.
The new Balance 2 smartwatch and Helio Strap can track your fitness and recovery, as well as sync together seamlessly via the Zepp App to form a full-spectrum, subscription-free performance ecosystem.
On its own, the Amazfit Balance 2 is a serious multisport watch, with an AMOLED screen, sapphire crystal glass, free offline maps, and 170+ sport modes, including a trio of dedicated HYROX training modes.
It’s also the first Amazfit to offer in-round golf tools and diving features (freediving and scuba up to 45m), with an onboard BioCharge Score that works like a smarter Body Battery to track your real-time energy levels.
But things get even more interesting when you add the new Helio Strap, a screen-free wristband that monitors heart rate, sleep, recovery and stress.
Unlike the Amazfit Helio Ring, the band is designed to stay on during workouts and overnight, giving you uninterrupted tracking without the screen fatigue.
When paired with the Balance 2, the data is cross-referenced to improve training load insights, fatigue assessment, and recovery metrics, all without needing a subscription.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It’s Amazfit’s answer to the likes of the WHOOP MG and Oura Ring 4/Apple Watch Series 10 double act at a fraction of the price.
The Balance 2 retails for $299.99 / £299.90, at Amazfit US and Amazfit UK while the Helio Strap comes in at $99.99 / £99.90. You can also buy the bundle for $379.99.
We’re already lining it up for hands-on testing, but on paper, this might just be the most complete hybrid fitness platform of the year.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.