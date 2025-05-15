Move over Apple – Huawei’s new Fit 4 Pro has landed, and at an irresistible price
Plus, it comes with two free gifts!
Huawei has just dropped two new wearables – the Fit 4 and the Fit 4 Pro – and they’re more than just sleek-looking smartwatches.
Packed with elite health and fitness features and made from high-performance materials, they’re designed to help you reach your goals without compromising on style. Even better? The Fit 4 Pro has launched with an exclusive bundle deal that you won’t want to miss.
Right now, you can grab the Fit 4 Pro with £30 off from the Huawei website, as well as two premium bonus straps for free. This includes a silver nylon strap and a customisable strap of your choice – so you can mix, match, and style your watch to suit any look or occasion. However, this offer will end of 29th June, so make the most of it while you can!
The Huawei Fit 4 Pro is the perfect companion for those seeking exceptional accuracy and a more immersive outdoor sports experience. With its extensive range of sport tracking modes, durable design and 10-day battery life, it's built to keep up with you, no matter where your day takes you.
The Fit 4 Pro features a vibrant 1.82-inch AMOLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits, delivering crystal-clear visibility, even under direct sunlight. It’s crafted from ultra-durable sapphire glass for outstanding scratch resistance, and encased in a Titanium Alloy bezel with an Aerospace-grade Aluminium body for superior durability.
Using HUAWEI’s TruSense System, the Fit 4 Pro delivers comprehensive health and wellness tracking, including ECG readings, continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ levels, menstrual cycle insights, and even a sleep breathing awareness feature that can help detect signs of sleep apnea.
Fitness enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice with the Fit 4 Pro’s extensive range of sport tracking modes, covering everything from trail running and mountain climbing to golf and even watersport route tracking. With dual-band GPS, offline maps and a built-in barometer, it's ready for any outdoor adventure.
Those looking for a more budget-friendly option should consider the Fit 4, another recent launch from Huawei. While the differences between the Fit4 and Fit 4 Pro are subtle, the Fit 4 offers a slightly less bright display, lacks the sapphire lens, and has fewer sports tracking features – including no trail running, golf maps, or diving mode. However, if these aren't deal-breakers for you, the Fit 4 still provides an excellent smartwatch experience at a lower price point.
