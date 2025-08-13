Popular Fitbit smartwatch hits an all-time low price in Amazon flash sale

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a no-fuss fitness watch, now might be the time.

The Fitbit Versa 4 has been restocked on Amazon as a flash offer, and it's one of the best prices I’ve seen for it outside of Black Friday.

The watch is currently down to $150 from its usual $200 - that’s 25% off.

Why buy the Versa 4?

The Versa 4 is Fitbit’s slim, lightweight smartwatch aimed at people who want solid fitness tracking without the bulk or price tag of more feature-heavy models.

It sports all-day heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and more than 40 exercise modes, plus a bright AMOLED display that’s easy to read indoors or out. It even throws in a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription so you can get more detailed insights and personalised workout suggestions.

And while it’s not as feature-rich as the Fitbit Sense 2, for most people, this will absolutely do the job.

Beyond the fitness features, the Versa 4 handles all the usual smartwatch stuff. It works with both Android and iOS, lets you view notifications at a glance, supports Google Wallet for contactless payments, and has Google Maps integration for easy navigation. What's more, the design is comfortable enough for all-day wear whether you’re working out, in the office or sleeping.

Battery life is strong too, with up to six days on a single charge depending on use - so you won’t be hunting for the charger every night. And because it’s water-resistant, you can keep it on in the shower or while swimming.

If you want an easy-to-use, good-looking smartwatch that nails the essentials while giving you reliable health and activity tracking, this $150 flash price is tough to beat.