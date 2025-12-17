Patagonia’s ‘best of both worlds’ fleece shirt jacket is heavily discounted – save an extra 20% today

REI members are in for a treat this Christmas! Well, to be fair, they are always in for a treat, but especially now, when they can save an extra 20% on already discounted Patagonia gear included in REI's Outlet Sale.

REI’s Co-op Membership isn’t a subscription – it’s a lifetime membership that costs a one-time fee of $30. Once you join, you don’t pay any annual dues or ongoing charges, and you keep the membership benefits for life.

Save 44% Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Shirt Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $112 at REI The Patagonia Synchilla Full Zip Fleece Shirt offers cozy warmth and classic outdoor style with ultrasoft, double-sided recycled fleece, snap-front ease and practical chest pockets. The best of both worlds, as they say! REI Members should use the code 'OUTGIFT' at the checkout.

The Patagonia Synchilla range has become something of a classic in outdoor and casual wardrobes, and the new Synchilla Fleece Shirt Jacket follows in that tradition with its cosy, mid-weight warmth and versatile everyday appeal.

Across various Synchilla styles, users consistently praise the feel and comfort of the fleece. One aggregated review of the Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover notes it has a “warm cosy feel from a very comfortable thick pile, soft fleece,” with customers saying it’s a “terrific piece of kit” they wear whenever possible.

Some buyers described their Synchilla pullover as “comfy, warm, looks good and fits well,” with one reviewer adding they “highly recommend” it.

Independent gear testers also highlight the timeless nature of the Synchilla fleece, describing it as “stylish, everyday, warm and functional.” Patagonia’s Synchilla fabric earns consistent praise for its softness, warmth, and casual versatility, qualities that help explain why the design remains popular decades after its introduction.

Need something else? The REI Outlet Sale also includes a ton of gear from other top-tier brands, such as The North Face, Helly Hansen, Marmot, Outdoor Research and more. Just remember that the extra 20% Member discount only applies today, Dec 17!

That said, the outlet deals themselves will be around after the flash sale is done – you might just have to wait till after Christmas for the delivery. The official cut-off date for pre-Christmas deliveries is Dec 18 at 9 a.m. PT (Pacific Time).