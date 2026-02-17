Forget President's Day Sale – REI has hundreds of Patagonia and The North Face deals on right now
Missed out on REI's President's Day Sale? No worries; there are still loads of offers to choose from
REI's President's Day Sale is famously good, but that doesn't mean that you won't find any good deals after the event. In fact, I just had a look, and there are thousands of offers on brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, Mammut and more.
These include the Nano Puff Insulated Jacket, the non-hooded version of one of my favourite jackets this season, and other Patagonia classics, such as the Synchilla fleece jacket and the Better Sweater fleece. REI also has some top-tier The North Face products on offer.
Below, I selected nine of my favourite deals from the sale, the ones that are not just cheap but also availablein more than one size. But as I mentioned above, there literal thousands of deals – not all from Patagonia, of course – so even if you don't like the selection here, I'm sure you'll be able to find something in the sale.
Was $229 – A perennial favourite for good reason, the Nano Puff delivers reliable warmth in a lightweight, highly packable package. Synthetic insulation keeps performing in damp conditions, while the windproof shell makes it a dependable mid-layer or standalone piece for hiking, commuting, or travel. It’s the sort of jacket you throw in a pack and forget about, until you really need it.
Was $199 – The Synchilla Shirt Jacket blends classic fleece comfort with a more structured, everyday silhouette. Soft recycled polyester provides cosy warmth, while the button-up design makes it easy to wear as a casual outer layer. Ideal for cool evenings, campsite lounging, or low-key urban wear, it’s a versatile piece that leans more lifestyle than technical performance.
Was $159 – Part fleece, part knit-look jacket, the Better Sweater is built for those who want warmth without a sporty aesthetic. Its dense recycled fabric traps heat efficiently, and the clean styling works just as well in the office as it does on the trail. Think dependable everyday insulation with a polished edge rather than hardcore mountain performance.
Was $400 – This 3-in-1 system is designed for changing mountain conditions, pairing a waterproof outer shell with a removable insulated inner layer. Wear them together for full winter protection or separately as weather shifts. ThermoBall Eco insulation retains warmth even when wet, making it a practical choice for snow sports and cold, damp climates.
Was $130 – The Osito Lux is all about plush comfort, using high-pile fleece that feels soft and warm straight out of the wardrobe. While it’s not built for high-output pursuits, it excels as a cosy everyday layer for chilly commutes or relaxed outdoor time. Lightweight and easy to wear, it’s a comfort-first piece with broad casual appeal.
Was $110 – A performance-leaning mid-layer, the Tekware Grid Quarter-Zip uses a textured fleece interior to balance warmth and breathability. The athletic cut and stretch fabric make it suitable for training, hiking, or layering under a shell, while the minimalist design keeps it versatile enough for everyday wear. A solid pick for active days in cooler temperatures.
Was $139 – An icon of casual outdoor style, the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T pairs retro aesthetics with modern recycled fleece. It’s warm without being bulky and easy to throw on for everything from dog walks to travel days. More about comfort and heritage than technical performance, it remains a go-to for relaxed layering.
Was $349 – Designed with ski touring and fast-moving mountain days in mind, the Upstride prioritises breathability and stretch over heavy insulation. Its softshell construction allows freedom of movement while shedding light snow and wind, making it ideal for high-output winter pursuits. It’s a specialist piece, best suited to those who run warm on the uphill.
Was $189 – The Lost Canyon Vest delivers core warmth with a lifestyle-friendly aesthetic. Light insulation adds just enough heat for transitional seasons, while the clean design makes it easy to pair with everyday outfits. It’s a practical layering piece for travel, errands, or casual outdoor use – less about technical performance, more about effortless versatility.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
