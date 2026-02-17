Forget President's Day Sale – REI has hundreds of Patagonia and The North Face deals on right now

REI's President's Day Sale is famously good, but that doesn't mean that you won't find any good deals after the event. In fact, I just had a look, and there are thousands of offers on brands such as Patagonia, The North Face, Mammut and more.

Shop all deals at REI

These include the Nano Puff Insulated Jacket, the non-hooded version of one of my favourite jackets this season, and other Patagonia classics, such as the Synchilla fleece jacket and the Better Sweater fleece. REI also has some top-tier The North Face products on offer.

Below, I selected nine of my favourite deals from the sale, the ones that are not just cheap but also availablein more than one size. But as I mentioned above, there literal thousands of deals – not all from Patagonia, of course – so even if you don't like the selection here, I'm sure you'll be able to find something in the sale.